Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Roam SL

You can currently pick up the Sonos Roam SL portable Bluetooth speaker at a tidy discount, courtesy of Argos.

The famous UK retailer is selling the Sonos Roam SL for £105.99, which it’s proclaiming as its ‘Lowest Price Ever’. The speaker’s launch price was £159, so it is indeed a pretty major saving.

As the name suggests, the Sonos Roam SL is closely related to the Sonos Roam that we awarded a glowing 5 out of 5 review back in 2021, following it to market around a year later. In our subsequent comparison piece, we found that the Roam SL was a cheaper alternative to its stellar older brother.

They have an almost identical Toblerone-shaped design, complete with an IP67 rating. The main difference here is that the Roam SL drops the microphone, making it more of a pure Bluetooth speaker.

Crucially, they share the exact same driver setup, consisting of two Class-H digital amplifiers, one tweeter and one mid-woofer. We cited the Roam’s “clear and detailed sound” and “impressive vocals” in our review, stating that “few can match the refinement of the Roam”.

The Sonos Roam SL can be used vertically and horizontally, and you can also adjust the EQ through the Sonos S2 app.

With the Roam SL you also get both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, support for Apple AirPlay 2, and up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s both a USB-C port for wired charging and wireless charging support, which is neat.

All in all, a great speaker at a great price.