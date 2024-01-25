Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Roam SL

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up the Sonos Roam SL portable Bluetooth speaker at a tidy discount, courtesy of Argos.

The famous UK retailer is selling the Sonos Roam SL for £105.99, which it’s proclaiming as its ‘Lowest Price Ever’. The speaker’s launch price was £159, so it is indeed a pretty major saving.

Save £53 on the Sonos Roam SL

Save £53 on the Sonos Roam SL

Argos is selling the Sonos Roam SL for £105.99, which is a considerable saving on the £159 launch price.

  • Argos
  • Save £53.01
  • Now £159
View Deal

As the name suggests, the Sonos Roam SL is closely related to the Sonos Roam that we awarded a glowing 5 out of 5 review back in 2021, following it to market around a year later. In our subsequent comparison piece, we found that the Roam SL was a cheaper alternative to its stellar older brother.

They have an almost identical Toblerone-shaped design, complete with an IP67 rating. The main difference here is that the Roam SL drops the microphone, making it more of a pure Bluetooth speaker.

Crucially, they share the exact same driver setup, consisting of two Class-H digital amplifiers, one tweeter and one mid-woofer. We cited the Roam’s “clear and detailed sound” and “impressive vocals” in our review, stating that “few can match the refinement of the Roam”.

The Sonos Roam SL can be used vertically and horizontally, and you can also adjust the EQ through the Sonos S2 app.

With the Roam SL you also get both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, support for Apple AirPlay 2, and up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s both a USB-C port for wired charging and wireless charging support, which is neat.

All in all, a great speaker at a great price.

You might like…

The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2024: All the latest bargains

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2024: All the latest bargains

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Shark’s powerful Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum is going cheap in the January Sales

Shark’s powerful Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum is going cheap in the January Sales

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words