Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) right now

Argos is offering a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) right now.

It gives you the soundbar for £374, which is a considerable saving on its £449 RRP. Beyond that, you also get a free £25 Argos eGift Card.

You can also save 10% if you buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) as part of a bundle with a Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer and two Sonos Era 100 Wireless Smart Speakers.

All these bonus extras are great, but the main deal is that cheaper Sonos Beam (Gen 2). It’s a brilliant soundbar.

We awarded the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “A powerful update that brings modern movie sounds to the smaller soundbar”.

That’s a reference to this second generation product’s clever virtual Dolby Atmos support, which supplies a convincing cinematic experience.

The sound quality in general is clean and balanced, with one tweeter for high-frequencies, four mid-woofers to deliver the mid-range and three passive radiators. We really appreciate the soundbar’s compact design, too. All in all, it’s the ideal home cinema audio set-up for small TVs and smaller rooms.

Set-up is a doddle, with the Sonos TruePlay routine using your phone’s microphone to fine tune the sound output according to your room.

Bear in mind that this is a Sonos product, so it also feeds in nicely to a wider Sonos multi-room audio set-up. This is a fine music player, even when you’re not watching TV.

