Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos has a Black Friday-level MacBook Air deal right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Argos is offering the M1 MacBook Air at a cut price deal worthy of Black Friday.

We might still be the best part of two months away from Black Friday, but the sales extravaganza appears to have come early with this MacBook Air deal.

Apply the code ARGOSPC15 at checkout and you’ll receive a huge 15% discount on the MacBook Air M1 (2020). That will result in a price of £721.65, which is saving of almost £130 on the usual price.

Save 15% on the MacBook Air M1 (2020)

Save 15% on the MacBook Air M1 (2020)

Argos is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) at a 15% discount using the code ARGOSPC15.

  • Argos
  • Save 15%
  • Now £721.65
View Deal

We still like the MacBook Air M1 (2020) a lot, having scored it a full 5 out of 5 in our review at the time. Indeed, in a more recent update we concluded that “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model, but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

This comment was made without even taking into account such a brilliant deal as this. Make no mistake, this is a great purchase.

The “Apple Silicon” that we mentioned refers to the M1 processor that powers this model of the MacBook Air. This transformational processor was the first Apple-produced laptop chip, and it truly took the performance and efficiency of the range to new heights. Even the subsequent M2 has only provided a relatively minor bump compared to the seismic shift that accompanied the M1 chip.

“It’s hard to comprehend the sort of performance you get from Apple’s cheapest laptop,” our reviewer said.

Besides being blazingly fast, the M1 MacBook Air boasts outstanding battery life, to the tune of 9 to 11 hours of use on a single charge.

Factor in the MacBook Air M1 (2020)’s compact dimensions and Apple’s crisp MacOS operating system, and you have a great all-round laptop for very low price.

You might like…

Amazon’s dropped a home office bargain on this Dell monitor

Amazon’s dropped a home office bargain on this Dell monitor

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Logitech’s G502 wireless gaming mouse is now less than half-price

Logitech’s G502 wireless gaming mouse is now less than half-price

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
The slick Camo Grey Dualsense controller is back on offer

The slick Camo Grey Dualsense controller is back on offer

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 is a steal with this 100GB data offer

The Galaxy S23 is a steal with this 100GB data offer

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.