Argos has a Black Friday-level MacBook Air deal right now

Argos is offering the M1 MacBook Air at a cut price deal worthy of Black Friday.

We might still be the best part of two months away from Black Friday, but the sales extravaganza appears to have come early with this MacBook Air deal.

Apply the code ARGOSPC15 at checkout and you’ll receive a huge 15% discount on the MacBook Air M1 (2020). That will result in a price of £721.65, which is saving of almost £130 on the usual price.

Save 15% on the MacBook Air M1 (2020) Argos is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) at a 15% discount using the code ARGOSPC15. Argos

Save 15%

Now £721.65 View Deal

We still like the MacBook Air M1 (2020) a lot, having scored it a full 5 out of 5 in our review at the time. Indeed, in a more recent update we concluded that “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model, but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

This comment was made without even taking into account such a brilliant deal as this. Make no mistake, this is a great purchase.

The “Apple Silicon” that we mentioned refers to the M1 processor that powers this model of the MacBook Air. This transformational processor was the first Apple-produced laptop chip, and it truly took the performance and efficiency of the range to new heights. Even the subsequent M2 has only provided a relatively minor bump compared to the seismic shift that accompanied the M1 chip.

“It’s hard to comprehend the sort of performance you get from Apple’s cheapest laptop,” our reviewer said.

Besides being blazingly fast, the M1 MacBook Air boasts outstanding battery life, to the tune of 9 to 11 hours of use on a single charge.

Factor in the MacBook Air M1 (2020)’s compact dimensions and Apple’s crisp MacOS operating system, and you have a great all-round laptop for very low price.