Apple’s USB-C EarPods for iPhone 15 are already on sale

Those with a phone from the latest iPhone 15 range will be pleased to learn that you can already get a good deal on compatible headphones.

You can make a good saving on Apple EarPods with a USB-C connection, a classic design that you’ll recognise from past generations, but that is compatible with the newest range.

The RRP for this range of Apple EarPods is £19, but buy them through Amazon at the moment, and you can save 20%, taking the price down to just £15.20.

Apple EarPods (USB-C) ​​​​​​​Deal Buy a pair of Apple EarPods through Amazon at the moment and you’ll be saving 20%. They’ll cost £15.20, a saving on the RRP of £19. Amazon

Was £19

Now £15.20 View Deal

These in-ear headphones are white and wired, with an integrated microphone. Apple promises maximising of sound, deeper and richer bass tones and greater protection from sweat and other water, as well as a built-in remote to adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video and answer or end calls by the press of the remote.

It’s not just iPhones that the USB-C applies to either. Apple has used it across many different generations of products, ever since its MacBook Air which appeared in early 2015.

These headphones are impressing users too – 79% of its 175 Amazon ratings are five stars, with an average customer score of 4.6/5. Users have praised it for its sound quality, noise cancellation and even value for money, which only gets better with this latest deal off the RRP.

So if you have an iPhone 15 and want a spare pair of headphones, taking advantage of a deal like this might be a great opportunity to save money.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: