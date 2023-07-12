Apple’s latest iPad has been given its biggest price cut yet

There has never been a better time to pick up some Apple products, as Prime Day has finally cut down the price of the iPad 10.

Even Apple isn’t immune to Prime Day fever, with the Apple iPad 10 getting a massive price slash, going from £499 to a much more reasonable £439.

If you want to take advantage of this rare deal, then you will need to make sure that you have an active Prime membership. New members – and those who have not had an active account in 12 months – can sign up with a 30-day free trial right now, meaning that you can save your pennies for amazing offers like these. Feel free to check out our Prime Day Live Blog for even more insight into what Prime Day has to offer.

Pick up the iconic iPad 10 with a smashing 12% discount on Prime Day If you want to pick up an Apple iPad without breaking the bank then today is your best bet, as Prime Day has slashed the iPad 10 down by 12% Amazon

Was £499

Now £439 View Deal

The iPad 10 comes with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display as well as the Apple Silicon A14 Bionic chipset. This gives it more than enough power for you to engage in intensive tasks like photo editing and gaming.

It supports both the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (1st generation) if you want to expand your creative capabilities. The latest iPadOS 16 will give you the ability to collaborate with friends in Messages and view multiple apps at the same time, making this a fantastic productivity device, especially for anyone that likes to work on the go.

Using the handy Keepa price tracking tool, we can see that the iPad 10 hasn’t seen a substantial discount like this in months, and it may not get another one until Black Friday. The iPad 10 is an iconic piece of tech in its own right, but add in the sweet £60 discount, and you have yourself a truly unmissable offer.

