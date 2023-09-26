Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s HomePod Mini just got a rare price cut

Any iPhone users looking for a high-quality compact speaker should check out this HomePod Mini deal, as it’s not often you’ll find such a price cut.

Apple gear generally retains its price, especially when you’re talking about the latest models. The HomePod Mini is just such a current model, yet Currys is selling it for £89.

Now, this isn’t quite the generous £30 saving that the UK retailer is suggesting. It actually tends to retail for £99, not £119.

Even so, a £10 saving is nothing to be sniffed. Like we mentioned at the outset, you don’t often get significant deals on up to date Apple gear (Macs excluded).

This is evidenced by the fact that the deal only applies to the white model – the yellow and grey HomePod Mini options will still set you back the usual £99 asking price.

Whatever the price or colour, this is a brilliant purchase. We scored the HomePod Mini a full 5 out of 5 in our review, concluding that “this smart speaker is brilliantly priced and sounds better than any of its similarly-priced competition”.

It sounds absolutely incredible, especially when you consider its compact size. Apple has packed in a full-range driver, two bass radiators and an acoustic waveguide that sits at the bottom of the downward-firing speaker, meaning it outputs 360-degree sound, while an S5 chip monitors audio output and fine tunes it on the fly.

The HomePod Mini also makes for a handy smart speaker, using Siri to answer queries, set timers, and control your smarthome gear.

