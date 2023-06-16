Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro 2 buds are available at a great price

Amazon has slashed the price of Apple’s latest pair of AirPods Pro earbuds, bringing them down to a more wallet-friendly price.

Currently, you can save yourself 10% off the RRP of the wireless buds. Amazon has taken the price down from the £249 RRP to a far more tempting £225.

That £25 saving is certainly most welcome and considering these are some of the best buds we’ve tested, this is a deal that could be hard to resist if you’re keen on upgrading your audio.

We awarded the Apple AirPods Pro 2 an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 when we reviewed them shortly after release. Our expert reviewer noted that “The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account,”

Save 10% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Amazon is offering a 10% discount on Apple’s latest and greatest earphones, the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon

Save 10%

Now £225 View Deal

These dinky white buds boast some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) around, easily blocking out annoying office and commute noises. There’s also a U1 inside chip that allows you to find the buds and a speaker onboard to send an alert to.

The AirPods Pro 2 are more than handy features and ANC, though – they sound fantastic too. Apple’s H2 chipset, is paired with custom drivers and amplifiers to produce a full, rich sound profile. There’s excellent vocal clarity too. Our reviewer said, “The sound quality is rich and warm, with a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass. The extra clarity added to vocals is welcome too, giving all genres an extra hit of immersiveness.”

While they are built to work best with Apple tech, including iPhones, iPads and the Mac, the AirPods Pro 2 have Bluetooth and can be connected to Android phones and Windows PC. Some functionality is lost and there’s no app to alter settings on Android, but they still sound great.