Apple AirPods are now on offer at O2

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Snap up Apple’s entry-level AirPods for a steal with this generous deal from O2.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are currently just £99.99 at O2, saving you a decent £30 off the RRP. Not only that, but you also get six months of Apple Music for free with your purchase.

Apple’s 2nd Gen AirPods are currently under £100 with O2

Apple’s entry-level AirPods are currently just £99.99 with O2 and includes six months of Apple Music for free.

The 2nd Gen AirPods may not be the latest AirPod offering from Apple but they remain a feature-packed, easy to use pair of earbuds. 

Experience rich, high-quality audio thanks to Apple’s dedicated headphone H1 chip. The processor uses optical sensors and motion accelerometers to cleverly detect when the AirPods are in your ears. The additional speech-detecting accelerometer also helps filter out external noise when you take a call or speak to Siri.

The AirPods offer a fast and stable wireless connection to your devices, which doesn’t just include Apple products but also Android smartphones and tablets too. The AirPods are easy to use too, thanks to the handy Double Tap feature which allows you to play music, skip a song or answer a call without needing to reach for your phone. 

With an IPX4 rating the AirPods are resistant to water splashes and sweat, making them the perfect workout companion. 

The AirPods boast a decent listening time of up to five hours and feature useful wireless charging support too. If you forget to charge before your commute then worry not as you can get up to three hours of listening time from just a 15-minute quick charge. 

We gave the Apple AirPods a positive four-star review, with Editor Max Parker hailing them as “simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use.”

Whether you’re already an avid Apple devotee or just need a pair of reliable earbuds, the Apple AirPods are a great choice. Easy to use, excellent sound quality and useful features combined with this generous deal from O2 make the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) a worthy purchase. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

