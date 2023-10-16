AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

If you’re in the market for a laptop that can deliver great daily performance for work with several excellent design choices included for good measure, we recommend this deal on AO for the Asus VivoBook 15 with a £210 discount.

Usually a £649 laptop, you can grab the Asus Vivobook 15 with a very respectable 512GB SSD for only £439 on AO today.

Save 32% on a great productivity laptop from ASUS The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a great-value laptop for productivity, and its value just went up even higher thanks to this deal. AO

Was £649

Now £439 View Deal

Asus’ Vivobook range is designed for productivity, especially with regards to common software and office tasks, and running a high number of browser tabs simultaneously. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor packs more than enough punch to get you through the average daily workload, while still staying impressively quiet and cool thanks to the CPU’s low thermal design power, or TDP.

Pairing up with the CPU is 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The SSD is particularly welcome, as it allows you to save plenty of information onto the laptop without worrying about cloud storage, with the extremely quick recall times also being an excellent addition.

On the exterior, the Vivobook 15 has a ton of things going for it. In our review, one of the most impressive parts was the keyboard, which can be hit-and-miss with laptops, even very expensive ones, but here it’s a pleasure to use with excellent weight and a premium feel overall. On top of that, the laptop is light at only 1.7kg, and has an impressive number of ports in spite of its portable frame.

Overall, while not being a super-powerful beast of a laptop, the Vivobook 15 has more than enough power to get you through your workload, while also boasting some very pleasant exterior features that make it more enjoyable to use. With this 32% discount, it’s definitely worth checking out.