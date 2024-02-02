Android users need to check out this phenomenal Pixel Buds Pro offer

Android users should seriously consider this Pixel Buds Pro offer that gets you Google’s flagship wireless earbuds with a 33% discount.

The top-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro are currently just £134 on Amazon, saving a whopping £65 off the usual £199 price tag.

Launched in 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro remain some of our favourite wireless earbuds. Designed for a comfortable and secure fit, the Pixel Buds Pro also have an IPX4-rating, making them the perfect option for wearing during workouts.

Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for just £134 Take 33% off the flagship Google Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon today. Amazon

Was £199

Now £134 View Deal

The Pixel Buds Pro’s active noise cancellation uses technology called Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and block outside sounds, aiding in an uninterrupted listening experience.

Thanks to the accompanying app, you can see how loud you’ve been listening to music over time and get customised advice to adjust the volume, helping you maintain your hearing quality.

That being said, you needn’t worry about audio being too quiet with the earbuds either, as its Volume EQ promises premium sound at any volume.

For the perfect hands free experience, thanks to Google Fast Pair, you can connect the earbuds easily to all of your compatible devices and switch between them seamlessly.

The Pixel Buds Pro received a 4-star rating from us, with Editor Max Park praising them as “a worthy entrant to the wireless earbud market and a marked improvement over previous Google buds. They sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well inside. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.”

We praised the earbuds as being worthy of their price point so considering you can currently take 33% off the RRP, this is definitely a generous deal.

If you’re an Android user looking to upgrade to a premium pair of earbuds on a budget, then this Pixel Buds Pro offer is not to be missed.