Amazon’s top deal right now isn’t even part of the Spring sale

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is now on but the retailer has an absolute banger of a deal hiding within its wares.

Even though it currently isn’t listed as being part of the sale, the Pixel 7 Pro is now massively discounted, letting you get the previous flagship Google handset for just £606.14, a phenomenal saving when you consider the phone’s original £849 RRP.

This is easily one of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals yet, and if you’re in the market for a top tier Android device then you’re best opting for this. By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro has a starting price of £999, and while that’s a great phone in its own right, it’s hardly worth the upsell when the 7 Pro is so cheap.

Pixel 7 Pro Price Crash The incredible Pixel 7 Pro, which has some of the best smartphone cameras around, is now going dirt cheap on Amazon. Amazon

Was £849

Now just £606.14 View Deal

Plus, with the saving to be had here, you’ll have plenty left over to either pick up an accompanying smartwatch like the Pixel Watch 2, or even a pair of solid wireless earbuds.

The Pixel 7 Pro was a fantastic phone when it launched back in 2022 and that still remains true in 2024, largely thanks to Google’s use of stock Android. Simply put, this is the cleanest version of Android that you’ll find on the market, to the point where it can go toe to toe with Apple’s iOS in some areas.

As great as the UI is however, the real star of the show on the Pixel 7 Pro is the camera set-up. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “I’ve been shooting with the Pixel 7 Pro for a week, taking hundreds of photos and my love for the style of Pixel images remains. Shots are full of detail, dynamic range and rich, contrast-heavy colour. Reds and greens in daylight photos pop both on the phone’s display and an LCD laptop screen, while the exposure levels are always good.”

Google offers up one of the best editing suites available on a smartphone, so you can always tweak the pictures you take to your heart’s content. Plus, helpful AI features like Magic Eraser can get rid of any photobombers or blemishes that might otherwise ruin a picture-perfect moment.

For all these reasons and more, the Pixel 7 Pro is an easy upgrade to recommend, especially when it’s going for such an affordable price. Be careful though, I have a feeling that once word gets out about this deal, there’s a good chance that it won’t be around for much longer.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers: