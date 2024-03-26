Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon's Spring sale has ended, but this Fire Tablet offer is still going

Want an everyday tablet that includes your favourite apps, has a generous storage capacity and can even make and receive calls, all for under £100? Look no further than this astonishing Fire HD 8 tablet deal.

Save £40 and get the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just £89.99 on Amazon. Also included is three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost, which gives you access to thousands of ebooks, audiobooks and even magazine subscriptions.

Incredibly durable yet thinner and lighter than previous generations, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a nifty tablet that’s ideal for casual use such as video streaming, browsing online or keeping in touch with friends and family. 

This model boasts a larger 64GB storage capacity which allows you to comfortably store all your favourite apps, games and TV series. If you do find yourself out of space then you can even expand the storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Fire HD 8 tablet naturally comes equipped with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, which allows you to control your Fire tablet with just your voice. Not only can you ask Alexa to play music, get news and weather updates or call friends but you can also control all your compatible smart home devices. Get Alexa to turn on the light or even adjust the heating with just a simple command. 

Equipped with a 2MP front camera and 2MP rear camera which are perfectly capable for making video calls and capturing images. Using video calling apps such as Zoom, which can be downloaded from the Amazon Appstore, keep in touch with loved ones or join your work’s Monday meeting easily.

Our reviewer praised the Fire HD 8’s great value and hailed it as a “decent cheap tablet from Amazon” which “offers a good streaming device for accessing Prime content.”

As we found the Fire HD 8 to already be reasonably priced, this impressive Amazon deal makes the tablet even better value for money. 

