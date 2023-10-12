Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Sony WH-1000XM5 Prime Day deal is still available

Jon Mundy

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event might be over, but this excellent deal for the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones is still running.

It secures you these superb ANC headphones for just £279.99, which is a £100 saving on the £380 RRP. That’s a chunky 26% reduction.

One indication that this is still very much a hot deal is the fact that this only applies to the Black model. If you want your Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in Midnight Blue, you’ll have to pay £319. Sure, it’s still a saving, but it’s nowhere near as good.

This is for the Sony WH-1000XM5 that we rate to be the best wireless headphones on the market.

We awarded the Sony WH-1000XM5 an impeccable 5-star score in our review, concluding that “The latest iteration of the 1000X Series maintain Sony’s position as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market.”

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks.”

The active noise cancellation is a thing of wonder, employing eight microphones around the earcup that does way better at dulling high frequency sounds than previous headsets. It’s a remarkably balanced effect.

Sound quality is also impeccable, with a boost to both low and high frequencies and a rich, detailed midrange. It’s way more accurate than the XM4, which already sounded pretty great.

Any saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a win in our book, but this Prime Day-worthy deal is a hugely compelling reason to upgrade your personal audio set-up.

