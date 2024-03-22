Amazon’s Sony WF-1000XM5 deal just got even better

Amazon dropped an incredible deal on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds earlier this week, but now the price has fallen even further.

At full price, the incredible WF-1000XM5 would have set you back £259. That price was deducted to £228.99 at the start of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale but now you can get the earbuds for even less at just £205.67.

Not only is that the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for Sony’s latest flagship earbuds, but at that rate, the WF-1000XM5 render all other earbuds redundant. At this price, there is nothing that even comes close to the level of quality on offer, so if you’re looking to bag a new pair of earbuds, the conversation starts and ends with this deal.

It should be no secret at this point that when it comes to earbuds, Sony has the market down on lock. Despite stiff competition from the likes of Apple and Bose, every single entry in the company’s WF-1000XM range has been an instant winner, often scoring a full five-star rating, and the XM5 are no different.

For starters, Sony has worked some kind of technological magic into the XM5 where sound quality is concerned. Everything sounds great on these things, with tons of depth to hear every instrument and piece of a song so that the mix comes through clearly. Listening to your favourite tracks through these earbuds is a real treat.

This is all before mentioning the unbelievably powerful active noise cancellation that Sony has crammed into these tiny earbuds. In his five-star review for the buds, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“The new earphones (allegedly) reduce approximately 20% more noise than the WF-1000XM4, and after my own personal testing, I wouldn’t dispute those claims. The noise-cancellation is better at suppressing general noise and people’s voices. A tell-tale sign for how powerful noise-cancellation can be is when I take the earphones out and am greeted by a wall of sound – it shows how much noise is blocked and that’s the effect I had with the WF-1000XM5.”

While I could go into more detail, I would only be stressing the same point which is that at this price, the Sony WF-1000XM5 obliterate the competition and are an instant recommendation for anyone looking to pick up a new pair of earbuds.

