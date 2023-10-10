Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon's shaved 41% off Logitech's sleek minimalist keyboard

It’s only day one of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and we’ve found a fantastic discount on Logitech’s sleek Mini keyboard.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your work arrangements than Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. We’re only on day one and Amazon has managed to cut down the price of the Logitech MX Keys Mini Minimalist wireless keyboard from £109.99 to just £64.90, which is a massive 41% discount. 
If you want to take advantage of this incredible deal – as well as all the other fantastic deals we’ve found – then you will need to make sure that you’re signed up for Amazon Prime. Simply click on this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial of the service, then cancel it once you’ve found all the deals that take your fancy.

Upgrade your working space with this discounted Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard

Upgrade your work setup with this tasty discount on the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard.

The MX Keys Mini, as the name suggests, is a mini keyboard, ideal for those with a smaller setup or who need to work on the go. Logitech claims that these keys are shaped for your fingertips to provide a smooth and responsive feel, ideal for typing up large documents or essays. 

This keyboard comes with backlighting that automatically adjusts to suit your lighting conditions, meaning that you will have enough visibility to work no matter where you are. 

The MX Keys Mini can also be paired up with up to three different devices, with support for PC, Apple Mac, iPadOS, Windows and Android. This gives you the freedom to work over multiple devices at once without needing to manually connect and reconnect the keyboard. 

As an added bonus, Logitech claims that the MX Keys Mini is certified carbon-neutral, with some of the plastic used including certified post-consumer recycled plastic to reduce its overall impact on the environment. 

Overall, we don’t expect to see another discount like this on the Logitech MX Keys Mini and we can’t promise that this offer will stick around for too long. So make sure you jump on this deal now and upgrade your work-from-home setup before it’s gone for good. 

