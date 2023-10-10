Amazon’s shaved 41% off Logitech’s sleek minimalist keyboard

It’s only day one of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and we’ve found a fantastic discount on Logitech’s sleek Mini keyboard.

The MX Keys Mini, as the name suggests, is a mini keyboard, ideal for those with a smaller setup or who need to work on the go. Logitech claims that these keys are shaped for your fingertips to provide a smooth and responsive feel, ideal for typing up large documents or essays.

This keyboard comes with backlighting that automatically adjusts to suit your lighting conditions, meaning that you will have enough visibility to work no matter where you are.

The MX Keys Mini can also be paired up with up to three different devices, with support for PC, Apple Mac, iPadOS, Windows and Android. This gives you the freedom to work over multiple devices at once without needing to manually connect and reconnect the keyboard.

As an added bonus, Logitech claims that the MX Keys Mini is certified carbon-neutral, with some of the plastic used including certified post-consumer recycled plastic to reduce its overall impact on the environment.

