Amazon’s QLED TV just hit a bargain price point

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is selling its premium QLED TV at a bargain price right now.

The online retailer is selling the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch for just £399.99. That’s a saving of 38% on the £649.99 RRP.

Suffice to say, a £150 makes this ambitious TV even more appealing than it was before. And given that we scored it 4 out of 5 in our review, it was already pretty tempting.

Our reviewer concluded that the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED was “an ambitious 4K HDR TV” that “puts in an entertaining performance”. Its picture settings require a little calibration, but once done it outputs a nice colourful picture.

A large part of that punchiness comes down to the headline QLED panel technology. In case you missed our explainer on Quantum dot LED (QLED) technology, it’s a type of LCD that attains some of the vibrancy of OLED by passing the backlight through a Quantum Dot filter, but with increased luminance.

In simpler terms, QLED gets you a nice colourful picture without sacrificing brightness.

That makes the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED a particularly good performer when it comes to HDR and Dolby Vision content.

This being an Amazon TV, you also get the benefits of the company’s expansive Fire TV platform. This supplies access to all the streaming services you could require, via a sharp UI that can also be accessed using your voice via the bundled remote control.

It was a great-value TV at the original price. With this 38% saving, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch is a total bargain.

