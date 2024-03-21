Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon's QLED TV is almost half off in the Spring sale

Amazon is currently selling its 43-inch QLED TV at an outrageously cheap price as part of its Spring Deal Days sale event.

The deal gets you an Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED smart TV for just £319.99. That’s a huge 42% saving on the £549.99 RRP.

You’re getting a fully featured TV for this price, with a vibrant 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) and Advanced HDR support (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG).

This being an Amazon Fire TV product, you get the company’s slick UI offering a window onto all of your streaming content. It also means that you get Alexa support, enabling you to control the TV fully hands-free using only your voice.

To be clear, this is Amazon’s more premium television range, with a more advanced QLED panel compared to the entry-level LCD models.

We awarded this range a very good 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that “For more casual viewers after a relatively affordable big-screen experience that comes with plenty of (Alexa) smarts, the Fire TV Omni QLED is one of the more competent efforts out there.”

With a bit of finessing, it’s capable of outputting decent image quality, while that Alexa integration is very slick indeed. It won’t be found wanting for app support, while the built-in Fire TV Ambient Experience effectively turns the TV into a neat wallpaper/art frame for the living room.

It was a solid recommendation at full price. As part of this Spring sale, Amazon’s QLED TV is an even better buy.

