Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to improve your home security then this smart home kit is a great place to start, since Amazon has slashed the price down by 56%.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have already brought along a massive swath of discounts, but this smart home starter kit definitely takes the cake when it comes to home security. You can pick up both the Blink Outdoor HD security camera and the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) with a massive £205.99 price slash, now costing just £158.99

If you’re interested in picking up this bundle then you will need to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already, simply click on this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial, which you’re more than welcome to cancel once all your deal-related needs have been fulfilled. 

Amazon is offering up a Blink Outdoor camera and Echo Show 5 with a stunning 56% discount

Amazon is offering up a Blink Outdoor camera and Echo Show 5 with a stunning 56% discount

Protect your home without breaking the bank with this fantastic smart home starter kit bundle.

  • Amazon
  • Was £364.98
  • Now £158.99
View Deal

The Blink Outdoor HD camera is a battery-powered four-camera system that can help you keep track of your home day and night thanks to infrared night vision. Blink claims that these cameras can run for up to two years using just two AA batteries, which are included in the box. 

It has full support for Alexa, giving you the ability to monitor your home through supported Alexa devices using your voice or the Alexa app. 

Moving onto the Echo Show 5, the 5.5-inch display can be used to check your calendar, scroll through Spotify and even watch shows. The integrated speaker means that you can also stream your favourite music and listen along to podcasts. Amazon claims that it comes with deeper bass and cleaner vocals than the previous model, making it an ideal speaker for your kitchen or lounge. 

All in all, this is an incredible home security bundle, and we don’t expect that it will see another price drop like this in a very long time. If you want to take advantage of this deal, then make sure you jump on this offer now before it runs out. 

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings

You might like…

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Thomas Deehan 17 mins ago
Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Forget the iPad when the Lenovo Tab P11 is this cheap

Forget the iPad when the Lenovo Tab P11 is this cheap

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.