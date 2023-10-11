Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

If you want to improve your home security then this smart home kit is a great place to start, since Amazon has slashed the price down by 56%.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have already brought along a massive swath of discounts, but this smart home starter kit definitely takes the cake when it comes to home security. You can pick up both the Blink Outdoor HD security camera and the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) with a massive £205.99 price slash, now costing just £158.99.

If you’re interested in picking up this bundle then you will need to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already, simply click on this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial, which you’re more than welcome to cancel once all your deal-related needs have been fulfilled.

Amazon is offering up a Blink Outdoor camera and Echo Show 5 with a stunning 56% discount

Was £364.98

Now £158.99

The Blink Outdoor HD camera is a battery-powered four-camera system that can help you keep track of your home day and night thanks to infrared night vision. Blink claims that these cameras can run for up to two years using just two AA batteries, which are included in the box.

It has full support for Alexa, giving you the ability to monitor your home through supported Alexa devices using your voice or the Alexa app.

Moving onto the Echo Show 5, the 5.5-inch display can be used to check your calendar, scroll through Spotify and even watch shows. The integrated speaker means that you can also stream your favourite music and listen along to podcasts. Amazon claims that it comes with deeper bass and cleaner vocals than the previous model, making it an ideal speaker for your kitchen or lounge.

All in all, this is an incredible home security bundle, and we don’t expect that it will see another price drop like this in a very long time. If you want to take advantage of this deal, then make sure you jump on this offer now before it runs out.

