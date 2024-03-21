Amazon’s Pixel Tablet deal made us do a double-take

The Google Pixel Tablet is currently at its lowest price point since it launched back in June 2023.

Save a massive £120 and get the Google Pixel Tablet and included speaker dock for just £479 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale.

Save £120 on the Google Pixel Tablet Finally reasonably priced, you can get the Google Pixel Tablet (and included dock) for just £479 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale. Amazon

Was £599

Now £479 View Deal

The Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Tensor G2 chip built in. Found in the Google Pixel 7 and Fold smartphones, Tensor G2 features Google AI and allows for fast streaming, high quality video calls and the ability to multitask with split screen.

With Google TV already loaded from the get go, you can easily browse and stream shows straight from your tablet. Its 11-inch display offers vibrant colours and adaptive brightness, wherever you watch.

The real star of the Google Pixel Tablet show is with its unique speaker dock. Currently the only major tablet that comes with a dock included, which is worth noting considering that the dock costs £139 on its own, the integrated speaker offers quality audio performance, whether you’re listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks.

The dock also doubles as a charging unit and keeps the Pixel fully topped up whenever it’s plugged in.

Not only will your Pixel charge when docked but it also works as a nifty smart display. Show off your photos with the digital photo frame, control your smart home devices or communicate with Google Assistant for hands-free help.

Although we hailed the Google Pixel Tablet as “solid” and commented on how it leaves the iPad seeming “like a much more singular device,” one of our biggest complaints about the Google Pixel Tablet was that its RRP of £599 was too expensive. Now currently £479, the Pixel Tablet is much more of an appealing prospect.

If you want a unique tablet that doubles up as a smart home hub, a speaker and can be used by the whole family then the Google Pixel Tablet is the device for you.

