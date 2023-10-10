Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s phenomenal Nothing Ear (2) deal is a winner

If you’re looking for a brilliant true wireless earphones deal this Prime Day, check out Amazon’s Nothing Ear (2) offer.

You can pick up the Nothing Ear (2) for just £108.99 over the Prime Big Deal Days event, which is a saving of 16% on the £129 RRP.

That’s a great deal on one of the best sets of earphones on the market. We scored it an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, concluding that “Nothing ups the features and functionality count, improves battery life and retains its mildly individual aesthetic to produce something quite special.”

We loved the rapid, detailed and organised sound produced by 11.6mm full-range dynamic drivers, praised the diverse control options, and loved its hi-res audio certification options.

It benefits from a strong 36 hours of battery life, wireless charging support, and both an IP54 and a IP55 rating for both buds and case.

Nothing’s signature semi-transparent design is on display again, and looks as fetching as ever. They certainly make Apple’s plain white AirPods look a little tired.

Special mention, too, to the the Nothing X control app, which is a gateway to a pretty bespoke experience. There’s an extensive listening test for getting the right fit and sound signature, a similarly involved ANC set-up system, and a full custom EQ function.

Make no mistake, the Nothing Ear (2) earphones are great, making this Prime Day deal well worthy of your attention.

