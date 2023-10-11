Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

There has never been a better time to upgrade your PC on a budget thanks to this unmissable bundle on Amazon.

This is one of the best PC-building bundles we’ve found from Prime Big Deal Days and it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re hoping to upgrade your PC on the budget. Amazon has thrown together the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and the MAG CORELIQUID C240 liquid cooler with a massive 44% discount. This brings the combined price down from £644.65 to just £362.99, which is a saving of £281.66.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes with 8 cores and 16 threads with a boosted clock speed of 4.5GHz. It works on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 and is compatible with both the 500 and 400 chipset Series AM4 motherboards.

This processor will provide more than enough power for productivity workloads but more importantly, it will be capable of running triple-A games without breaking a sweat.

Moving onto the MAG CORELIQUID C240, it features a split-flow water cooling system with an integrated three-phase pump that should allow for motor resonance reduction as well as better durability in the long run.

It also comes with an ARGB water block as RGB fans that can be customised to your liking, with multiple effects available. Not only does this help your rig stay cool during intensive gaming sessions, but it opens the doors for more personalisation.

Overall, this is a fantastic bundle and is well worth looking into if you’re hoping to upgrade your gaming rig without breaking the bank. We can’t guarantee that this deal will last for too long, maybe not even until the end of the day, so we recommend that you pounce on this deal now before it runs out.

