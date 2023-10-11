Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

There has never been a better time to upgrade your PC on a budget thanks to this unmissable bundle on Amazon.

This is one of the best PC-building bundles we’ve found from Prime Big Deal Days and it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re hoping to upgrade your PC on the budget. Amazon has thrown together the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and the MAG CORELIQUID C240 liquid cooler with a massive 44% discount. This brings the combined price down from £644.65 to just £362.99, which is a saving of £281.66. 

If you want to pick up this incredible bargain, then you will need to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already, then simply click on this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial of the service, giving you more than enough time to snatch up all the worthwhile deals before cancelling free of charge.

Upgrade your PC with this amazing Ryzen processor and MAG cooler bundle

Upgrade your PC with this amazing Ryzen processor and MAG cooler bundle

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC this Prime Big Day Deals, then you’ve come to the right place.

  • Amazon
  • Was £644.65
  • Now £362.99
View Deal

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes with 8 cores and 16 threads with a boosted clock speed of 4.5GHz. It works on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 and is compatible with both the 500 and 400 chipset Series AM4 motherboards. 

This processor will provide more than enough power for productivity workloads but more importantly, it will be capable of running triple-A games without breaking a sweat. 

Moving onto the MAG CORELIQUID C240, it features a split-flow water cooling system with an integrated three-phase pump that should allow for motor resonance reduction as well as better durability in the long run. 

It also comes with an ARGB water block as RGB fans that can be customised to your liking, with multiple effects available. Not only does this help your rig stay cool during intensive gaming sessions, but it opens the doors for more personalisation. 

Overall, this is a fantastic bundle and is well worth looking into if you’re hoping to upgrade your gaming rig without breaking the bank. We can’t guarantee that this deal will last for too long, maybe not even until the end of the day, so we recommend that you pounce on this deal now before it runs out. 

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings

You might like…

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Thomas Deehan 12 mins ago
Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Gemma Ryles 26 mins ago
Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Forget the iPad when the Lenovo Tab P11 is this cheap

Forget the iPad when the Lenovo Tab P11 is this cheap

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.