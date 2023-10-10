Amazon’s Lenovo IdeaPad Duet deal is a student laptop bargain

Thanks to the first day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has just plummeted in price.

We’re only on day one of Prime Big Deal Days and we’ve already come across an unmissable discount on the student-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3. Amazon has brought the price crashing down from £232.65 to just £189.99, which is a discount of 18%.

It’s worth noting that to get access to all of these wonderful offers, you will need to make sure you’re signed up to Amazon Prime. Simply click on this link to be signed up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled the moment you get your fill of discounts.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is the perfect pick for students; with a weight of just 945.8g it’s very easy to take on the go, and its thin design makes it ideal for slipping into your bag before running off to your next class.

The 10.95-inch touchscreen display can be used for taking notes and drawing up ideas and concepts. The 2K resolution will allow for a crisp video streaming experience after a long day of studying, and the narrower bezels offer up even more screen space when compared to its predecessor.

It also packs a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8MP rear sensor, opening the doors to clear and crisp video calls and the ability to take a quick snapshot of any documents or important information that you will need to take note of.

Lenovo also claims that the IdeaPad Duet 3 comes with up to 12 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough to get you through a day of classes without needing to reach for a charger.

All in all, we haven’t seen the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet take a price plunge like this in a very long time, and we don’t expect this deal to last long. So if you want to take advantage of its lightweight design and long battery life, make sure you jump on this deal now before it’s too late.

