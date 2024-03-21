Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Huawei Watch bundle is outrageously good value for money

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a great smartwatch and a pair of earbuds to boot then look no further than this phenomenal bundle on Amazon.

Available as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, you can now get the excellent Huawei Watch GT 4 with a pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE2 for just £199.99. That’s a massive reduction on the previous bundle price of £269.98 and you’d be hard pressed to find a better smartwatch offer south of £200.

Starting with the GT 4, Huawei’s had a long line of wearables leading up to this one but for me, it’s easily the best one the company has put out. Finding the perfect blend of style and substance, the GT 4 also managed to undercut the competition with its starting price of £229.99, but that’s made even better here.

Huawei Watch GT 4 with Huawei FreeBuds SE2

Huawei Watch GT 4 with Huawei FreeBuds SE2

Easily one of the best smartwatch bundles going right now, the excellent Huawei Watch GT 4 is now just £199.99 with a pair Huawei FreeBuds SE2 thrown in.

  • Amazon
  • Was £269.98
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

The large 1.43-inch AMOLED display is incredibly bright and easy to read outdoors so you won’t have any issues with catching a glance at key bits of information when out on a run. Speaking of running, it’s in the workout department where the GT 4 really shines.

There are over 100 workouts that can be tracked on this thing, so you won’t be left short in that regard. Plus, thanks to the new and improved Huawei TruHealth 5.5+ software, the Watch GT 4 is able to pump out impressively accurate heart rate readings as well as detailed sleep tracking statistics.

What this amounts to is a watch that can let you know exactly how well your body is responding to certain exercises and whether or not you’re getting enough recovery to back it all up. As an extra cherry on top, you can get up to 14-days of battery life on a single charge which absolutely blows the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch out of the water.

While we haven’t reviewed the Huawei FreeBuds SE2, they are a sleek pair of earbuds that also boast an impressive battery life of up to 40-hours in total, which is more than enough to get you through your next 10k.

For a deal this good, we’d be surprised if it lasted the full duration of Amazon’s Spring sale so if you want to make use of it, there’s no time like the present.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

Amazon’s Pixel Tablet deal made us do a double-take

Amazon’s Pixel Tablet deal made us do a double-take

Jessica Gorringe 46 mins ago
You can now stock up on smart plugs for next to nothing

You can now stock up on smart plugs for next to nothing

Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
This vlogging kit deal is a great starting point for content creators

This vlogging kit deal is a great starting point for content creators

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
These Sony earbuds just fell below £50 on Amazon

These Sony earbuds just fell below £50 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Save a massive £720 on Dell’s 2-in-1 in its annual sale

Save a massive £720 on Dell’s 2-in-1 in its annual sale

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
Cordless vacuums are now affordable with this unbelievable Shark deal

Cordless vacuums are now affordable with this unbelievable Shark deal

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words