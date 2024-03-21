Amazon’s Huawei Watch bundle is outrageously good value for money

If you’re on the hunt for a great smartwatch and a pair of earbuds to boot then look no further than this phenomenal bundle on Amazon.

Available as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, you can now get the excellent Huawei Watch GT 4 with a pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE2 for just £199.99. That’s a massive reduction on the previous bundle price of £269.98 and you’d be hard pressed to find a better smartwatch offer south of £200.

Starting with the GT 4, Huawei’s had a long line of wearables leading up to this one but for me, it’s easily the best one the company has put out. Finding the perfect blend of style and substance, the GT 4 also managed to undercut the competition with its starting price of £229.99, but that’s made even better here.

Huawei Watch GT 4 with Huawei FreeBuds SE2 Easily one of the best smartwatch bundles going right now, the excellent Huawei Watch GT 4 is now just £199.99 with a pair Huawei FreeBuds SE2 thrown in. Amazon

Was £269.98

Now £199.99 View Deal

The large 1.43-inch AMOLED display is incredibly bright and easy to read outdoors so you won’t have any issues with catching a glance at key bits of information when out on a run. Speaking of running, it’s in the workout department where the GT 4 really shines.

There are over 100 workouts that can be tracked on this thing, so you won’t be left short in that regard. Plus, thanks to the new and improved Huawei TruHealth 5.5+ software, the Watch GT 4 is able to pump out impressively accurate heart rate readings as well as detailed sleep tracking statistics.

What this amounts to is a watch that can let you know exactly how well your body is responding to certain exercises and whether or not you’re getting enough recovery to back it all up. As an extra cherry on top, you can get up to 14-days of battery life on a single charge which absolutely blows the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch out of the water.

While we haven’t reviewed the Huawei FreeBuds SE2, they are a sleek pair of earbuds that also boast an impressive battery life of up to 40-hours in total, which is more than enough to get you through your next 10k.

For a deal this good, we’d be surprised if it lasted the full duration of Amazon’s Spring sale so if you want to make use of it, there’s no time like the present.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers: