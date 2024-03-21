Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s heavily discounted the most popular Ninja air fryer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been looking to invest in an air fryer but haven’t found a model that’s big enough to cook for your whole family, then you’ll want to seriously consider this Ninja Foodi deal.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer Max (AF400UK) is currently just £179.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Sale, saving a massive £70 off the usual price tag. Not only that but the Ninja Foodi also comes with a useful pair of silicone tongs to even make serving that bit easier.

Save 28% on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Cook up to eight portions 75% faster than a conventional oven with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer Max. Currently just £179.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Sale, save £70 and take the hassle out of dinner.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

Housed in an Amazon-exclusive sleek black and copper design, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer Max features six different cooking functions and two independent zones which allow for simultaneous cooking. 

Its six versatile cooking functions include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate which allows you to cook anything from a Sunday dinner to a sponge cake in less time. In fact, food can be cooked up to 75% faster than fan ovens. 

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer Max is also equipped with two independent cooking drawers that allows you to simultaneously cook two different food items and have them ready at the same time. 

As each drawer features a 4.75L capacity, which can fit up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg chicken, you can easily cook up to eight portions. 

Not only can you cook large meals up to 75% faster than traditional frying methods but Ninja has also tested and calculated that you can even save up to 65% on your energy bill using the air fry function over conventional ovens. 

We gave the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer a five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding that “if you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity.”

If you’re looking for a versatile and multi-functional kitchen appliance that cooks healthier portions that’s big enough to feed your entire family, then this deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer is one for you.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

