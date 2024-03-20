Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s got a Spring sale bargain on Tile Bluetooth trackers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering a great deal on Tile Bluetooth trackers as part of the current Spring Deal Days sale event – but they’re going fast.

The Tile Mate (2022) is currently selling at a considerable 40% discount for Prime members, which brings the price down from £19.99 to £11.99 as part of Amazon’s big sale. At the time of writing this, about a quarter of the Tile units have been shifted, so you’d better be quick.

It’s already the cheapest tag in the Tile range, and that’s (almost) doubly so now as part of this deal.

Save 40% on the Tile Mate (2022)

Save 40% on the Tile Mate (2022)

Amazon is selling the Tile Mate (2022) Bluetooth tracker at a 40% discount as part of its Spring Deal Days event.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • Now £11.99
View Deal

We reviewed the Tile Mate (2022) around the time of its launch, and found it to be an excellent option if you’re looking for an affordable tracker.

In our 4 out of 5 review we concluded that it was “perfect for slipping on your key ring, the dog’s collar, or leaving in a bag or your car, and has a good direct detection radius”.

This is a well made bit of kit for the money, with IP67 certification ensuring that it’ll stay largely dust and water-free when exposed to the elements. You also get good Bluetooth range (crucial to being able to find whatever it’s attached to) and a solid three-year battery life.

We should note that you won’t be able to replace that battery when it runs down. But at this price, it makes a replacement solution far more palatable.

You might like…

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has dropped to its lowest price at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has dropped to its lowest price at Amazon

Lewis Painter 5 mins ago
Amazon Spring Deal Days Live: Big tech bargains now available

Amazon Spring Deal Days Live: Big tech bargains now available

Thomas Deehan 7 mins ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 360 laptop is ridiculously cheap in Amazon sale

Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 360 laptop is ridiculously cheap in Amazon sale

Ryan Jones 32 mins ago
Amazon’s 40-inch Fire TV edition just dropped below £200

Amazon’s 40-inch Fire TV edition just dropped below £200

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Space Grey M2 MacBook Air is now cheaper than all other colours

The Space Grey M2 MacBook Air is now cheaper than all other colours

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Ninja’s Air Fryer and Grill has one tasty markdown at Amazon

Ninja’s Air Fryer and Grill has one tasty markdown at Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words