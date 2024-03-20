Amazon’s got a Spring sale bargain on Tile Bluetooth trackers

Amazon is offering a great deal on Tile Bluetooth trackers as part of the current Spring Deal Days sale event – but they’re going fast.

The Tile Mate (2022) is currently selling at a considerable 40% discount for Prime members, which brings the price down from £19.99 to £11.99 as part of Amazon’s big sale. At the time of writing this, about a quarter of the Tile units have been shifted, so you’d better be quick.

It’s already the cheapest tag in the Tile range, and that’s (almost) doubly so now as part of this deal.

We reviewed the Tile Mate (2022) around the time of its launch, and found it to be an excellent option if you’re looking for an affordable tracker.

In our 4 out of 5 review we concluded that it was “perfect for slipping on your key ring, the dog’s collar, or leaving in a bag or your car, and has a good direct detection radius”.

This is a well made bit of kit for the money, with IP67 certification ensuring that it’ll stay largely dust and water-free when exposed to the elements. You also get good Bluetooth range (crucial to being able to find whatever it’s attached to) and a solid three-year battery life.

We should note that you won’t be able to replace that battery when it runs down. But at this price, it makes a replacement solution far more palatable.