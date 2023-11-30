Amazon’s Echo Show 8 still has its incredible Black Friday offer intact

Amazon usually gives big price cuts to its smart home speakers for Black Friday, but those offers don’t usually stick around beyond Cyber Monday. And yet, Amazon’s Echo Show 8 speaker is still available with its remarkable 50% price slash.

This means you can buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) for just £59.99, saving you a mammoth £50 compared to the original retail price.

Thanks to this huge price cut, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is now only £5 more expensive than the Echo Dot, despite flaunting several extra features including the touchscreen at the front which can display photos, the weather forecast and your calendar.

Our price history graph above shows that this is the cheapest price the Echo Show 8 has been in the last 30 days, including the recent Black Friday sale. It’s highly unlikely that you’ll see a bigger discount for this smart speaker in the foreseeable future, making it the perfect time to make the jump.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) worth buying?

We gave the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) a flawless 5 out of 5 rating when we first reviewed it back in 2021. We were impressed with its great value, even at full price.

In our verdict we wrote: “With its relatively low price and huge range of features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is the best smart display. It comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort, delivering most of the features that you get in the larger Echo Show 10, just for half the price.”

As a result, this is our favourite Amazon Echo speaker so far, especially if you’re keen to have a touchscreen that can display useful information such as the time, weather forecast and your personal calendar.