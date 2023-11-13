Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s dual-basket air fryer deal offers unbelievable value

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

While Ninja’s dual-basket air fryer might be one of the most popular picks out there, Tower’s alternative is now much cheaper thanks to this Amazon deal.

The dual-basket Tower T17102 now has an unbelievable price cut attached, and instead of having to pay its original RRP of £159.99, it will now only cost you £108. That’s a swift saving of over £50 to be had.

The Tower T17102 is an 11-litre air fryer oven with two compartments and a digital touch panel, best for those who need to cook for a large amount of people.

Tower T17102 air fryer over £50 off

Tower T17102 air fryer over £50 off

Buy a Tower T17102 Vortx Vizion air fryer through Amazon at the moment and you’ll get a dual compartment machine at a great price. RRP is £159.99, but you can buy it for £108 on Amazon, a saving of 32% or over £50.

  • Amazon
  • Was £159.99
  • Now £108
View Deal

While there are plenty of smaller, single-drawer options available, those are best served for students or anyone looking to cook only for themselves. If you’re looking to whip up a tasty meal for 2/3 people or more then you’re far better off going with a dual-basket option.

This product has two individual 5.5 litre capacity compartments, which is more than enough space to have chips cooking in one compartment while some delicious burgers are fried in the other. You can even sync up the two ovens so the different components of your meal can be ready at the same time.

The manufacturer claims this machine can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven, using circulating hot air and little to no oil to make it that much healthier and more energy-efficient than many alternative ways of cooking.

There are ten presets to make the air frying experience even easier, so whether you’re looking to heat up some chips or bake a cake, the presets make the cooking process foolproof.

There’s no shortage of air fryers to choose from in 2023, but right now you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on a dual-basket option than this one right here, so if you’ve been looking to take the plunge then now’s a great chance to do so.

You might like…

Heat up your home this winter with Dyson’s amazing Hot+Cool fan deal

Heat up your home this winter with Dyson’s amazing Hot+Cool fan deal

Alec Evans 8 hours ago
LG’s family-sized washing machine is an early Black Friday bargain

LG’s family-sized washing machine is an early Black Friday bargain

Alec Evans 8 hours ago
Dyson’s 5-star vacuum cleaner sees huge price crash ahead of Black Friday

Dyson’s 5-star vacuum cleaner sees huge price crash ahead of Black Friday

Alec Evans 10 hours ago
We’ve spotted the perfect Black Friday air fryer deal for students

We’ve spotted the perfect Black Friday air fryer deal for students

Alec Evans 3 days ago
This Shark vacuum empties itself, and it’s going cheap for Black Friday

This Shark vacuum empties itself, and it’s going cheap for Black Friday

Alec Evans 3 days ago
The classic Henry vacuum just got the Black Friday treatment

The classic Henry vacuum just got the Black Friday treatment

Alec Evans 3 days ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.