Amazon’s dual-basket air fryer deal offers unbelievable value

While Ninja’s dual-basket air fryer might be one of the most popular picks out there, Tower’s alternative is now much cheaper thanks to this Amazon deal.

The dual-basket Tower T17102 now has an unbelievable price cut attached, and instead of having to pay its original RRP of £159.99, it will now only cost you £108. That’s a swift saving of over £50 to be had.

The Tower T17102 is an 11-litre air fryer oven with two compartments and a digital touch panel, best for those who need to cook for a large amount of people.

Tower T17102 air fryer over £50 off Buy a Tower T17102 Vortx Vizion air fryer through Amazon at the moment and you’ll get a dual compartment machine at a great price. RRP is £159.99, but you can buy it for £108 on Amazon, a saving of 32% or over £50. Amazon

Was £159.99

While there are plenty of smaller, single-drawer options available, those are best served for students or anyone looking to cook only for themselves. If you’re looking to whip up a tasty meal for 2/3 people or more then you’re far better off going with a dual-basket option.

This product has two individual 5.5 litre capacity compartments, which is more than enough space to have chips cooking in one compartment while some delicious burgers are fried in the other. You can even sync up the two ovens so the different components of your meal can be ready at the same time.

The manufacturer claims this machine can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven, using circulating hot air and little to no oil to make it that much healthier and more energy-efficient than many alternative ways of cooking.

There are ten presets to make the air frying experience even easier, so whether you’re looking to heat up some chips or bake a cake, the presets make the cooking process foolproof.

There’s no shortage of air fryers to choose from in 2023, but right now you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on a dual-basket option than this one right here, so if you’ve been looking to take the plunge then now’s a great chance to do so.