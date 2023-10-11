Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s dropped the ultimate GoPro vlogging bundle for Prime members

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been keeping your eye out for the ultimate GoPro bundle in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, it doesn’t get much better than this. Right now, Prime members can save almost £70 on this GoPro Hero 11 Black accessory bundle

That’s £349 for the GoPro Hero 11 Black, two Enduro batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, a carrying case and more. The GoPro Hero 11 Black accessory bundle would usually cost you £418.95, meaning you’ll save a total of £69.95 by shopping today. 

If you’re unfamiliar with the Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s essentially an October sale that Amazon has wedged between Prime Day and Black Friday. Think of it as an early opportunity for Prime members to get their hands on some great savings ahead of the Black Friday rush. 

All you need to take advantage of all of these amazing deals is an Amazon Prime account. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to anyone who hasn’t used the subscription service before, meaning you can try it out at no cost. 

Save big on the ultimate GoPro Hero 11 Black bundle

Save big on the ultimate GoPro Hero 11 Black bundle

Amazon has slashed the price of the ultimate GoPro Hero 11 Black starter kit, which includes the action camera, two Enduro batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, a carrying case and more. Go to Amazon now to save £69.95 and get the entire bundle for just £349.

  • Amazon
  • Was £418.95
  • £349
View Deal

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is GoPro’s 2022 action camera. 

The Hero 11 Black supports both 5.3K/60p video recording and 27-megapixel photo capture for sharp results on any adventure. 

The action camera features a rear touchscreen and a front display for vlogging and is waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing. 

Other key features include HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation with Horizon Lock, a time-lapse mode and 8x slo-mo recording at up to 2.7K.

“The GoPro Hero 11 Black marries impressive video quality with excellent features, best-in-class stabilisation, and a new 8:7 sensor to make it an excellent creator tool”, wrote Basil Kronfli in our 4.5-star review of the action cam. “Despite its familiar design, and the mounting system being more fiddly than some competition like the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black is still our action camera of choice, and a worthy follow-up to the excellent 10 Black”. 

GoPro Hero 11 bundle keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen this bundle drop on Amazon. 

Run to Amazon now to save £69.95 on the GoPro Hero 11 Black, two Enduro batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, a carrying case and more and bag the whole bundle for just £349. 

You might like…

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Thomas Deehan 16 mins ago
Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Gemma Ryles 29 mins ago
Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.