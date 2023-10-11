Amazon’s dropped the ultimate GoPro vlogging bundle for Prime members

If you’ve been keeping your eye out for the ultimate GoPro bundle in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, it doesn’t get much better than this. Right now, Prime members can save almost £70 on this GoPro Hero 11 Black accessory bundle.

That’s £349 for the GoPro Hero 11 Black, two Enduro batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, a carrying case and more. The GoPro Hero 11 Black accessory bundle would usually cost you £418.95, meaning you’ll save a total of £69.95 by shopping today.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s essentially an October sale that Amazon has wedged between Prime Day and Black Friday. Think of it as an early opportunity for Prime members to get their hands on some great savings ahead of the Black Friday rush.

All you need to take advantage of all of these amazing deals is an Amazon Prime account. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to anyone who hasn’t used the subscription service before, meaning you can try it out at no cost.

Save big on the ultimate GoPro Hero 11 Black bundle Amazon has slashed the price of the ultimate GoPro Hero 11 Black starter kit, which includes the action camera, two Enduro batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, a carrying case and more. Go to Amazon now to save £69.95 and get the entire bundle for just £349. Amazon

Was £418.95

£349 View Deal

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is GoPro’s 2022 action camera.

The Hero 11 Black supports both 5.3K/60p video recording and 27-megapixel photo capture for sharp results on any adventure.

The action camera features a rear touchscreen and a front display for vlogging and is waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing.

Other key features include HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation with Horizon Lock, a time-lapse mode and 8x slo-mo recording at up to 2.7K.

“The GoPro Hero 11 Black marries impressive video quality with excellent features, best-in-class stabilisation, and a new 8:7 sensor to make it an excellent creator tool”, wrote Basil Kronfli in our 4.5-star review of the action cam. “Despite its familiar design, and the mounting system being more fiddly than some competition like the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black is still our action camera of choice, and a worthy follow-up to the excellent 10 Black”.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen this bundle drop on Amazon.

Run to Amazon now to save £69.95 on the GoPro Hero 11 Black, two Enduro batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, a carrying case and more and bag the whole bundle for just £349.