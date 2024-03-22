Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s docked nearly 70% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Now is the time to finally upgrade from manual brushing thanks to this incredible Oral-B electric toothbrush deal. 

Get the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush (6000N) for just £69.99 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, which is a massive £150 saving. Also included in this bundle are three toothbrush heads and a handy travel case too. 

Take £150 off this top-rated Oral-B electric toothbrush

Save 68% and get the Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush for just £69.99 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale.

  • Was £219.99
  • Now £69.99
The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush offers superior cleaning and up to 100% more plaque removal when compared to manual toothbrushes. Thanks to the rounded brush head, the toothbrush is able to clean those hard-to-reach areas that can easily be missed by regular rectangular brushes.

With five brushing modes including daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care, you can tailor your brushing routine to best suit your needs. The two-minute pro timer also ensures you brush your teeth for the correct amount of time, and it’ll notify you when it’s time to stop brushing. 

Not only can you expect a healthier mouth but the Oral-B Smart 6 also acts as your own personal dental health coach. Its visible pressure sensor on the handle clearly indicates and alerts you if you brush too hard in order to protect your gums from over-committed brushing. 

There’s also the connected Bluetooth smart coaching app which highlights any areas you may have missed or not spent enough time brushing, to ensure a whole mouth clean the next time you brush.

Its two-week long battery life and included travel case means you can easily take your toothbrush with you and ensure a dentist fresh clean wherever you are.

Although we haven’t yet reviewed this electric toothbrush, it currently boasts a seriously impressive 4.6-star rating which is based on well over 11,900 customer reviews. According to the reviews, customers find that this electric toothbrush looks good, cleans well and is easy to use.

With a massive saving of 68% you can nab this top-rated Oral-B electric toothbrush at a fraction of the usual price and experience a dentist-like clean in the comfort of your own home.

