Amazon’s DJI Osmo Action 3 deal is perfect for content creators

Anyone looking to get into content creation with a more outdoorsy or active bent should pay attention to this DJI Osmo Action 3 deal.

As part of the ongoing Prime Day event, Amazon is selling the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo for £295. Given that it would ordinarily set you back £399, we’re looking at a meaty 26% saving.

This bundle gets you the DJI Osmo Action 3 action camera, plus three interchangeable action extreme batteries, a 1.5m Osmo extension rod, a horizontal-vertical protective frame, two rubber lens protectors, a quick-release adapter mount, an Osmo flat adhesive base, two Osmo locking screws, and an Osmo action multifunctional battery case.

It’s everything you need to get vlogging yourself in extreme environments, whether that’s on an underwater adventure (with 16m waterproof depth), climbing a freezing mountain (it’s got impressive cold resistance), or somewhere in between.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 itself is a solid action camera that we awarded a 4-star review around this time last year. “It’s well constructed and waterproof with decent image quality and superb stabilisation, plus a fantastic mounting system,” we concluded.

Of course, it’s going up against the heavyweight of action cameras in GoPro and its Hero 11 Black, but even then we found the DJI Osmo Action 3 to have “plenty of appeal as a budget alternative to GoPro’s flagship.”

We’d double down on those comments as part of this latest Amazon deal, as the DJI Osmo Action 3 has become an even more affordable alternative pick.