Amazon’s discounted Persona 5 on Switch to its lowest price

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Prime Big Deal Days event is finally here, seeing a discount to a number of popular games. One of the most tasty game deals we’ve seen so far includes Persona 5 Royal on Nintendo Switch, which has seen a 16% discount. 

Following a Prime Big Deal price slash, Persona 5 Royal is now available on Nintendo Switch for just £25.99, which is the cheapest price point we’ve seen so far. You’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to access this great deal, although a free trial is available for new users.

Persona 5 is an RPG set in Tokyo, and sees the player collect and battle with a range of monsters, which are a manifestation of the character’s psyche. With each monster having their own set of attacks, strengths and weaknesses, Persona 5 isn’t too dissimilar to Pokemon, but with a higher difficulty level and more mature themes. 

Outside of combat, you’ll be able to explore Tokyo, improve your skills via hobbies, attend school and improve your relationships with the numerous characters that you’ll meet. 

The Persona 5 Royal edition that’s on offer for Prime Big Deal Days event also provides extra content compared to the original game, including improved boss fights, a new playable character and free in-game grappling hook. 

And while Persona 5 Royal has been available since 2020 on other platforms, it only launched on the Nintendo Switch last year, finally making it possible to play this 100-hour game on the go. 

When we reviewed Persona 5 Royal back in 2020, we awarded it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said on our verdict: “Persona 5 Royal is the definitive version of the modern classic JRPG, merging new elements that fit naturally but not quite fixing some of its most noticeable flaws.”

So if you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to play Persona 5 Royal on the cheap, or are looking for an ideal Christmas present for any Switch owners, then this is an outstanding deal that’s worth your attention. 

