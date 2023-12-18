Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s budget Echo Buds 2 have dropped to a seriously low price

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re still on the hunt for a Christmas gift for yourself or someone else then you won’t find much better than these seriously discounted Echo Buds (2nd gen) from Amazon.

Amazon has currently chopped 66% off the RRP of these wireless headphones, bringing them down from £109.99 to a very tempting £35.99.

Amazon also says – at the time of writing – that this product will ship and arrive before Christmas, making this a great choice if you’ve left all your shopping until the last minute.

Snag Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £35.99, a 66% Reduction!

Snag Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £35.99, a 66% Reduction!

Grab the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £35.99, a massive saving of £73.01 (66%)! Rated highly for their superior sound quality and sleek design, this deal is not to be missed. Hurry while stocks last on Amazon!

  • Amazon
  • Save 66%
  • £35.99
View Deal

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen these buds drop to on Amazon, although they have dropped to £35.99 in various Lightning deals before. Looking at the price history over the past few months, these buds have dropped to around £45 a couple of times, before heading back up to the £109.99.

Is the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) worth buying?

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A good, if unadventurous pair of wireless earbuds

Pros

  • Warm audio presentation
  • Decent noise-cancellation
  • Good call quality
  • Alexa integration

Cons

  • Anonymous looks
  • Overall battery life is low
  • Not the most adventurous sound
  • Best suited to Alexa users

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are a solid pair of true wireless buds with enjoyable sound quality and decent noise-cancellation. We found them to be a very good alternative to some of the pricier buds on the market and at this even lower price they’re even more of a good deal.

Other features include an IPX4 rating for sweat and water-resistant, a snug fit and tap controls for easy navigation. There’s also a companion app with added functionality.

In our 4/5 review of the Amazon Echo Buds 2 we said, “They’re a consistent and competent pair of earbuds: comfortable to wear, solid noise-cancellation for the money, and a sound quality that’s easy on the ears. It’s enough to get a recommendation given that they’re an able all-rounder for the price.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

