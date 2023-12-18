Amazon’s budget Echo Buds 2 have dropped to a seriously low price
If you’re still on the hunt for a Christmas gift for yourself or someone else then you won’t find much better than these seriously discounted Echo Buds (2nd gen) from Amazon.
Amazon has currently chopped 66% off the RRP of these wireless headphones, bringing them down from £109.99 to a very tempting £35.99.
Amazon also says – at the time of writing – that this product will ship and arrive before Christmas, making this a great choice if you’ve left all your shopping until the last minute.
This is the cheapest price we’ve seen these buds drop to on Amazon, although they have dropped to £35.99 in various Lightning deals before. Looking at the price history over the past few months, these buds have dropped to around £45 a couple of times, before heading back up to the £109.99.
Is the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) worth buying?
A good, if unadventurous pair of wireless earbuds
Pros
- Warm audio presentation
- Decent noise-cancellation
- Good call quality
- Alexa integration
Cons
- Anonymous looks
- Overall battery life is low
- Not the most adventurous sound
- Best suited to Alexa users
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are a solid pair of true wireless buds with enjoyable sound quality and decent noise-cancellation. We found them to be a very good alternative to some of the pricier buds on the market and at this even lower price they’re even more of a good deal.
Other features include an IPX4 rating for sweat and water-resistant, a snug fit and tap controls for easy navigation. There’s also a companion app with added functionality.
In our 4/5 review of the Amazon Echo Buds 2 we said, “They’re a consistent and competent pair of earbuds: comfortable to wear, solid noise-cancellation for the money, and a sound quality that’s easy on the ears. It’s enough to get a recommendation given that they’re an able all-rounder for the price.”
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review.