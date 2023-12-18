Amazon’s budget Echo Buds 2 have dropped to a seriously low price

If you’re still on the hunt for a Christmas gift for yourself or someone else then you won’t find much better than these seriously discounted Echo Buds (2nd gen) from Amazon.

Amazon has currently chopped 66% off the RRP of these wireless headphones, bringing them down from £109.99 to a very tempting £35.99.

Amazon also says – at the time of writing – that this product will ship and arrive before Christmas, making this a great choice if you’ve left all your shopping until the last minute.

Save 66%

£35.99 View Deal

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen these buds drop to on Amazon, although they have dropped to £35.99 in various Lightning deals before. Looking at the price history over the past few months, these buds have dropped to around £45 a couple of times, before heading back up to the £109.99.

Is the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) worth buying?

A good, if unadventurous pair of wireless earbuds Pros Warm audio presentation

Decent noise-cancellation

Good call quality

Alexa integration Cons Anonymous looks

Overall battery life is low

Not the most adventurous sound

Best suited to Alexa users

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are a solid pair of true wireless buds with enjoyable sound quality and decent noise-cancellation. We found them to be a very good alternative to some of the pricier buds on the market and at this even lower price they’re even more of a good deal.

Other features include an IPX4 rating for sweat and water-resistant, a snug fit and tap controls for easy navigation. There’s also a companion app with added functionality.

In our 4/5 review of the Amazon Echo Buds 2 we said, “They’re a consistent and competent pair of earbuds: comfortable to wear, solid noise-cancellation for the money, and a sound quality that’s easy on the ears. It’s enough to get a recommendation given that they’re an able all-rounder for the price.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review.