Amazon’s brought back its awesome FIFA 23 Black Friday deal for a limited time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Bundling FIFA 23 with a PS5 DualSense console is a pretty splendid idea. FIFA is best played with friends, not getting absolutely blitzed by some 12-year-old online, who knows every trick in the book because of his unlimited gaming time.

Which is why we’re delighted to hear Amazon has brought back its Black Friday FIFA 23 deal. You can get FIFA 23 and a DualSense controller for £69.99. That’s a £30 saving on the RRP and you can’t say fairer than that.

Get a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 for this ridiculously low price

If you managed to snag a PS5 either before Black Friday or during the sale then this FIFA 23 and extra controller bundle is a must-buy.

Given this is the last EA Sports football game that will carry the FIFA name, it’s definitely one to have in your collection. And given the PS5 only ships with one DualSense controller, this is a great opportunity to ensure you can play FIFA with pals and family members over the festive season.

Considering the game now has a World Cup tournament you can play through, there’s never been a better time to grab FIFA 23 so you can play along with the final stages of the tournament. Order now and you’ll get the bundle in time for the final.

In our review of FIFA 23, we weren’t exactly effusive in our praise of the game overall, but loved the realistic action on the pitch and the stunning visuals on the PS5 hardware. If you want to actually play football on your football game then you’ll still enjoy FIFA.

“On the pitch, the game of football is good – better in many ways than FIFA 22. Animations are smooth and varied, there’s more free-flowing action and more variety in player types. Yet, everything else feels half-baked” our editor Max Parker write in his review.

The career mode isn’t up to much and Ultimate Team remains a cash grab, he says, but the addition of the women’s game is great.

