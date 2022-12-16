Amazon’s Black Friday M1 MacBook Air deal is back for a limited time

Apple’s brilliant laptop is once again available at a a knockdown price, just at the right time for your Christmas shopping.

If you’re looking for an extremely fast laptop that’s got exceptional battery life, strong app support, and a great keyboard, then the MacBook Air M1 is just right for you – and with this great deal you’ll save almost £170 on the asking price, which is the best price we’ve seen it going for since Black Friday.

Receiving the full five-star rating in our review, the MacBook Air M1 is a seriously impressive laptop that is one of the very best you can buy right now.

Even though the M1 chip is not the very latest from Apple, it was revolutionary at the time and still packs a hefty punch; you’d be hard-pressed to find a laptop that performs nearly as well as this one for the same price, with it still seeing off the latest Dell XPS 13 Plus and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

If you want to undertake processing-intensive tasks on the go then this device would be a very good choice thanks to its lightweight design and strong battery life. This laptop lasted as long as 11 hours on a single charge, which is remarkable given its slim dimensions.

While we think most users will be delighted with this laptop, especially if they’re used to the macOS operating system, there were a couple of slight drawbacks. For one thing, we were a bit underwhelmed by the quality of the webcam, and for another there are only 2 USB-C ports, so it’s not quite as versatile as some alternatives.

Still, for the going priced you'd be hard pushed to find a better laptop deal right now.