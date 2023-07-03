Amazon’s best streaming service now offers three months for free

Amazon’s audiobook service Audible is now offering its incredible Prime Day deal ahead of the online sale.

New users and some lapsed subscribers can get access to three months of Audible for absolutely no cost, letting you enjoy the latest must-listen audiobooks without spending a penny.

I’ve struggled over the years to try and increase the amount of books I regularly get through (it’s been my New Year’s resolution five times over) but the actual process of sitting down and settling into a novel is easier said than done.

As a means of getting around this, I signed up for Audible during last year’s Black Friday event and I’ve absolutely loved the experience overall. I’ve found it much easier to get through the books that I’ve wanted to read by listening to them instead when cracking on with other tasks, like cooking and cleaning.

You can even download Audible’s audiobooks to listen to offline, so if you want to save your data or you need to use your local metro system then you can still tune in whenever you need to.

It’s worth pointing out that Audible works on a credit system, wherein you’re given one credit each month that can be exchanged for an audiobook. If you finish whichever book you’ve chosen before the month is out then you can always purchase extra credits for a fee.

If you’re looking for a recommendation for your first audiobook, you’d be hard pressed to find a funnier and more thoughtful listen than Billy Connolly’s Windswept & Interesting. The book is narrated by the man himself, who brings the full weight of his comedic talent to the table.

Of course, if autobiographies aren’t your cup of tea then there are plenty of options on the platform, ranging from the latest must-read murder mysteries to invigorating and uplifting self-help books.

Whatever you decide to go for, the fact that you can get your first three months of Audible for absolutely nothing is just too good not to pounce on, so be sure to snap up the deal whilst it’s still available.