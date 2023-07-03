Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s best streaming service now offers three months for free

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Amazon’s audiobook service Audible is now offering its incredible Prime Day deal ahead of the online sale.

New users and some lapsed subscribers can get access to three months of Audible for absolutely no cost, letting you enjoy the latest must-listen audiobooks without spending a penny.

I’ve struggled over the years to try and increase the amount of books I regularly get through (it’s been my New Year’s resolution five times over) but the actual process of sitting down and settling into a novel is easier said than done.

As a means of getting around this, I signed up for Audible during last year’s Black Friday event and I’ve absolutely loved the experience overall. I’ve found it much easier to get through the books that I’ve wanted to read by listening to them instead when cracking on with other tasks, like cooking and cleaning.

Audible Prime Day Deal

Audible Prime Day Deal

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is letting select users enjoy three months of Audible for absolutely no cost, making now the best time to sign up and see what all the fuss is about.

  • Amazon
  • Early Prime Day Deal
  • Three Months for Free
View Deal

You can even download Audible’s audiobooks to listen to offline, so if you want to save your data or you need to use your local metro system then you can still tune in whenever you need to.

It’s worth pointing out that Audible works on a credit system, wherein you’re given one credit each month that can be exchanged for an audiobook. If you finish whichever book you’ve chosen before the month is out then you can always purchase extra credits for a fee.

If you’re looking for a recommendation for your first audiobook, you’d be hard pressed to find a funnier and more thoughtful listen than Billy Connolly’s Windswept & Interesting. The book is narrated by the man himself, who brings the full weight of his comedic talent to the table.

Of course, if autobiographies aren’t your cup of tea then there are plenty of options on the platform, ranging from the latest must-read murder mysteries to invigorating and uplifting self-help books.

Whatever you decide to go for, the fact that you can get your first three months of Audible for absolutely nothing is just too good not to pounce on, so be sure to snap up the deal whilst it’s still available.

You might like…

Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

Nick Rayner 17 hours ago
The Xbox 1TB SSD Expansion has taken a rare price cut

The Xbox 1TB SSD Expansion has taken a rare price cut

Nick Rayner 18 hours ago
The Meta Quest 2 is going for a bargain price

The Meta Quest 2 is going for a bargain price

Thomas Deehan 21 hours ago
Metroid Prime Remastered just got the price cut it always needed

Metroid Prime Remastered just got the price cut it always needed

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
The Galaxy S22 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

The Galaxy S22 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy Watch 4 offer

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy Watch 4 offer

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.