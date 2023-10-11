Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to save big on Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, you won’t want to miss this great Amazon offer. The retailer has slashed a huge 32% off the price of a 1-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud in its Prime Big Deal Days October sale. 

This means that Prime members can bag a year’s access to 20+ desktop apps for Mac and PC for just £371.41. That’s a £177.37 saving over the course of the year compared to Creative Cloud’s usual £548.78 price tag. 

All you need to take advantage of this offer is an Amazon Prime account, which new members can try for a month free of charge with Amazon’s 30-day free trial

Creative Cloud is an Adobe software bundle that encompasses more than 20 desktop and mobile apps designed to aid creativity. Popular programs include Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Acrobat Pro and Adobe Express. 

On top of this, subscribers gain access to more than 1000 free fonts, 100GB of cloud storage for projects and files and a range of tutorials, inspiration and community support. 

The software is installed on your computer meaning you have the ability to work offline, while automatic updates ensure your apps are consistently up to date. 

Creative Cloud also includes new AI features powered by Adobe Firefly such as Generative Fill in Photoshop. This makes it possible to remove, replace and generate images with a simple text prompt for faster and easier image manipulation. 

If you’ve been thinking about investing in Adobe’s creative tools, you don’t want to miss out on this offer. Head to Amazon now to save 32% on a year’s subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud and get 20+ apps for as little as £371.41 down from £548.78.

