Amazon’s 55-inch QLED Fire TV has a £250 price cut

Want to upgrade your entertainment set-up for the New Year? Look no further than Amazon’s next-level TV deal.

Without drawing too much attention to the fact, Amazon’s gone ahead and given one heck of a discount to its new 55-inch Omni QLED Series TV, letting you nab the set for just £499.99 instead of its RRP of £749.99.

Looking back at the price history for this particular model (via Keepa), the TV hasn’t been this cheap since last year’s Black Friday sale, so if you missed out on that offer then now’s your chance to quickly nab it for yourself.

At just £499.99, you’d be hard pressed to find a more affordable QLED TV right now. Even though the technology (which sits between UHD and OLED in terms of lighting efficiency) has become a tad more affordable in recent years, it’s still surprising to see 55-inch QLED sets with a price tag below the £600 mark.

Amazon QLED Fire TV Deal Upgrade your home entertainment set-up with this incredible deal on Amazon’s 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV, saving you a massive £250. Amazon

Was £749.99

Now £499.99 View Deal

While not quite as versatile as the self-lighting pixels found in OLED TVs, QLED sets do use Quantum Dot technology to provide real-time dimming to a traditional LED panel so that whatever it is your watching is portrayed with more accurate colour and contrast.

For any films buffs out there, this technology is a must as it gives you a far more accurate representation of what filmmakers want you to see. Of course, the picture quality is just one aspect of this TV – it also has the Fire TV OS built-in.

Amazon’s Fire TV operating system is one of the best out there when it comes to streaming content as it can show you what’s available across a breadth of services, all in one place. Plus, with the continue watching list, you can dive straight back into whatever it is you’ve been watching, regardless of which provider is hosting it.

It also boasts hands-free Alexa, so if you can’t be bothered with mindlessly scrolling through endless menus just for something to watch, you can ask Alexa for recommendations or even ask to be taken straight to what you want to see, all with the power of your voice.

No matter how you swing it, this is one heck of a deal but there’s no telling exactly how long it’ll be around for.