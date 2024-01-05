Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s 55-inch QLED Fire TV has a £250 price cut

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Want to upgrade your entertainment set-up for the New Year? Look no further than Amazon’s next-level TV deal.

Without drawing too much attention to the fact, Amazon’s gone ahead and given one heck of a discount to its new 55-inch Omni QLED Series TV, letting you nab the set for just £499.99 instead of its RRP of £749.99.

Looking back at the price history for this particular model (via Keepa), the TV hasn’t been this cheap since last year’s Black Friday sale, so if you missed out on that offer then now’s your chance to quickly nab it for yourself.

At just £499.99, you’d be hard pressed to find a more affordable QLED TV right now. Even though the technology (which sits between UHD and OLED in terms of lighting efficiency) has become a tad more affordable in recent years, it’s still surprising to see 55-inch QLED sets with a price tag below the £600 mark.

Amazon QLED Fire TV Deal

Amazon QLED Fire TV Deal

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up with this incredible deal on Amazon’s 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV, saving you a massive £250.

  • Amazon
  • Was £749.99
  • Now £499.99
View Deal

While not quite as versatile as the self-lighting pixels found in OLED TVs, QLED sets do use Quantum Dot technology to provide real-time dimming to a traditional LED panel so that whatever it is your watching is portrayed with more accurate colour and contrast.

For any films buffs out there, this technology is a must as it gives you a far more accurate representation of what filmmakers want you to see. Of course, the picture quality is just one aspect of this TV – it also has the Fire TV OS built-in.

Amazon’s Fire TV operating system is one of the best out there when it comes to streaming content as it can show you what’s available across a breadth of services, all in one place. Plus, with the continue watching list, you can dive straight back into whatever it is you’ve been watching, regardless of which provider is hosting it.

It also boasts hands-free Alexa, so if you can’t be bothered with mindlessly scrolling through endless menus just for something to watch, you can ask Alexa for recommendations or even ask to be taken straight to what you want to see, all with the power of your voice.

No matter how you swing it, this is one heck of a deal but there’s no telling exactly how long it’ll be around for.

You might like…

This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

Thomas Deehan 47 mins ago
Quick, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted for a limited time

Quick, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This iPhone 15 deal is perfect if you use tons of data

This iPhone 15 deal is perfect if you use tons of data

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle is back to a bargain price

The Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle is back to a bargain price

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words