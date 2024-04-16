Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is almost half price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon’s excellent Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV is selling for almost half price right now.

The retail giant is selling its budget 4K smart TV for £259.99 right now, which is a 40% saving on the usual price of £429.99.

Save 40% on the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series

Save 40% on the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series

Amazon is selling the Fire TV 43-inch 4-series at almost half price right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • Now £259.99
View Deal

That’s a ridiculously low price to pay for a 43-inch 4K TV with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. You also get a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for your favourite apps, films and programmes, as well as check the weather and sports scores.

Amazon’s UI grants you access to the best streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. You can also watch live and free TV.

In terms of connectivity, three HDMI inputs let you connect to your satellite box and video game consoles, while HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

We like the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV a lot, having awarded it a strong 4-star review. Our reviewer praised it for its “capable picture quality and consistent brightness”.

“The Alexa Voice Remote makes this feel like a distinctly smart TV, too, and the addition of eARC support allows a discerning shopper to override the basic built-in audio with an upgrade of their choosing”, we concluded.

One thing we noted is that the TV was best bought as part of a deal. On that front, you won’t find a better time to buy the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series than right now.

You might like…

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now almost half of what it cost at launch

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now almost half of what it cost at launch

Thomas Deehan 29 mins ago
The latest Echo Show 8 is back to its lowest price yet

The latest Echo Show 8 is back to its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy 35 mins ago
This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

Ryan Jones 20 hours ago
I can’t believe the Pixel 8 is this affordable

I can’t believe the Pixel 8 is this affordable

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words