Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is almost half price

Amazon’s excellent Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV is selling for almost half price right now.

The retail giant is selling its budget 4K smart TV for £259.99 right now, which is a 40% saving on the usual price of £429.99.

Save 40% on the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series

That’s a ridiculously low price to pay for a 43-inch 4K TV with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. You also get a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for your favourite apps, films and programmes, as well as check the weather and sports scores.

Amazon’s UI grants you access to the best streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. You can also watch live and free TV.

In terms of connectivity, three HDMI inputs let you connect to your satellite box and video game consoles, while HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

We like the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV a lot, having awarded it a strong 4-star review. Our reviewer praised it for its “capable picture quality and consistent brightness”.

“The Alexa Voice Remote makes this feel like a distinctly smart TV, too, and the addition of eARC support allows a discerning shopper to override the basic built-in audio with an upgrade of their choosing”, we concluded.

One thing we noted is that the TV was best bought as part of a deal. On that front, you won’t find a better time to buy the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series than right now.