Amazon slashes the price of the excellent Sonos Move ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching and we’re already starting to see prices tumble ahead of the big shopping day. A perfect example of that is this huge saving on the excellent Sonos Move speaker.

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sonos Move portable speaker, bringing it down to a very tempting £295.

Sonos tech doesn’t often get discounted, so when we see a big saving like this it can be hard to resist. We’d expect more Sonos gear to drop in price ahead of Black Friday, and we’re rounding up all the early Black Friday deals in our live blog.

The Sonos Move has steadily dropped in price over time, likely owing to the release of an updated model. However, this remains a great buy and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this speaker drop to over the last few months where it has often stuck around the £300 mark.

Is the Sonos Move worth buying?

An excellent Bluetooth speaker from Sonos that's well suited to outdoor use Pros Big, powerful sound

Confident bass performance

Works like any other Sonos speaker in the home

Voice assistant and multi-room capability Cons Expensive

Not strictly portable

Not the sharpest sounding speaker

While Sonos has released a newer Move iteration, this original model remains an excellent buy – especially for those who host large outdoor gatherings and want a speaker that can handle the elements at the same time as being part of a larger Sonos setup.

The IP56 rating protects it against dust, water, and mud and makes it ideal for tougher conditions, while the included charging dock means it’ll also be juiced up when you want to get the tunes going. In terms of battery life, you’re looking at about 11 hours – which should help it last throughout long evenings.

Sound quality is key, and the Move didn’t disappoint our reviewer. The sound is big and powerful, with there’s “confident” bass. Like other Sonos speakers, most of the control is done through the companion app however the addition of Bluetooth does mean you can easily connect a phone without needing to be on the same Wi-Fi network. There’s even voice assistant support thanks to the onboard microphones and Alexa.