Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Luna and Fire TV Stick bundle gets huge discount

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Amazon is currently offering this fantastic bundle on the Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick and Amazon Luna Game controller for just £76.98

These two products usually cost £59.99 each, totalling up to £119.98 altogether. This means this new deal gives you a massive saving of 35%, or £43, making this the perfect time to buy. 

The Fire TV Stick offers a highly immersive experience, delivering supported video content in vibrant 4K with support for HDR and HDR10+. Your favourite TV shows and movies will be further enhanced with support for the enveloping Dolby Atmos audio technology, adding up to create a cinema-grade experience from your own home. 

Save big with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick and Luna controller bundle

Save big with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick and Luna controller bundle

We’ve come across a fantastic bundle deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Luna controller for just £76.98.

  • Amazon
  • Save £43
  • Now only £76.98
View Deal

Streaming on the Fire TV Stick is incredibly simple; access all of your favourite apps – including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and more – with the click of a button. Thanks to Alexa support you can start your latest TV show binge without even needing to pick up your remote, allowing you to sit back and relax the moment you get home from work. 

Turning to the second part of this bundle, the Amazon Luna Game Controller is specially built for Amazon Luna, the dedicated cloud gaming service. Prime members can jump straight into a brand-new game of Fortnite or subscribe to the rotating library of games from Luna+, Ubisoft+ or Jackbox Games.

Not only that, but this controller can be connected to Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Fire devices too, making it one of the most versatile gaming controllers you can buy. 

This bundle deal will end in just one day, but Amazon has warned that it will stop even earlier if all the units sell out. With that in mind, you will want to jump on this offer as soon as you can to avoid missing out, as we can’t guarantee that Amazon will be running another bundle as impressive as this anytime soon. 

You might like…

Grab this outstanding Dell laptop deal for a bargain £319

Grab this outstanding Dell laptop deal for a bargain £319

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
This iPad deal saves you £70 on Apple’s RRP

This iPad deal saves you £70 on Apple’s RRP

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Get the Pixel Buds Pro for free with this superb Google Pixel 7 deal

Get the Pixel Buds Pro for free with this superb Google Pixel 7 deal

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
The Ticwatch Pro 5 finally has a discount, and it’s a big one

The Ticwatch Pro 5 finally has a discount, and it’s a big one

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.