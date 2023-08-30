Amazon Luna and Fire TV Stick bundle gets huge discount

Amazon is currently offering this fantastic bundle on the Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick and Amazon Luna Game controller for just £76.98.

These two products usually cost £59.99 each, totalling up to £119.98 altogether. This means this new deal gives you a massive saving of 35%, or £43, making this the perfect time to buy.

The Fire TV Stick offers a highly immersive experience, delivering supported video content in vibrant 4K with support for HDR and HDR10+. Your favourite TV shows and movies will be further enhanced with support for the enveloping Dolby Atmos audio technology, adding up to create a cinema-grade experience from your own home.

Streaming on the Fire TV Stick is incredibly simple; access all of your favourite apps – including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and more – with the click of a button. Thanks to Alexa support you can start your latest TV show binge without even needing to pick up your remote, allowing you to sit back and relax the moment you get home from work.

Turning to the second part of this bundle, the Amazon Luna Game Controller is specially built for Amazon Luna, the dedicated cloud gaming service. Prime members can jump straight into a brand-new game of Fortnite or subscribe to the rotating library of games from Luna+, Ubisoft+ or Jackbox Games.

Not only that, but this controller can be connected to Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Fire devices too, making it one of the most versatile gaming controllers you can buy.

This bundle deal will end in just one day, but Amazon has warned that it will stop even earlier if all the units sell out. With that in mind, you will want to jump on this offer as soon as you can to avoid missing out, as we can’t guarantee that Amazon will be running another bundle as impressive as this anytime soon.