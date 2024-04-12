Amazon just quietly swiped £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite

The already budget-friendly Android smartphone has just been made that bit cheaper thanks to this astonishing deal on Amazon.

The Honor Magic 6 Lite is currently just £249.99 on Amazon which is a massive £100 off the usual price tag.

Take £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite handset Get the Honor Magic 6 Lite for just £249.99 on Amazon and save £100 off the usual price. Amazon

Was £349.99

Now £249.99 View Deal

Equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a polycarbonate frame, the Magic 6 Lite is impressively lightweight and portable. The display is fitted with dynamic dimming and hardware-level tweaks which filter out harmful blue light to keep your eyes protected.

The Magic 6 Lite is durable too and was awarded with a five-star overall drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS, and boasts 360 whole-device protection too. It is also fitted with Honor’s own ultra-bounce, anti-drop display for comprehensive screen protection.

The Magic 6 Lite comes running on Android which means you can find almost all your favourite apps and games from the Google Play Store. With 256GB of memory, you can download to your heart’s content without worrying about running low on storage.

Its mammoth 5300mAh battery capacity promises an impressive two-day battery life, which we found is a claim that holds true. In fact, our reviewer found that they rarely ended the day with “less than 50% left in the tank, even on days with heavy screen-on time due to navigating with Google Maps.”

The device’s rear camera set-up includes an impressive 108MP main lens, accompanied by a supporting 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, and according to our tester is “capable of capturing good results, particularly in daylight.”

We gave the Honor Magic 6 Lite a four-star rating with our review concluding that “the Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely.”

For a capable Android smartphone under £250, the Honor Magic 6 Lite is a truly excellent choice. With a long-lasting battery life, versatile camera and incredible durability, we’d highly recommend jumping on this deal while it’s still available.