Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just quietly swiped £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The already budget-friendly Android smartphone has just been made that bit cheaper thanks to this astonishing deal on Amazon.

The Honor Magic 6 Lite is currently just £249.99 on Amazon which is a massive £100 off the usual price tag.

Take £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite handset

Take £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite handset

Get the Honor Magic 6 Lite for just £249.99 on Amazon and save £100 off the usual price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now £249.99
View Deal

Equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a polycarbonate frame, the Magic 6 Lite is impressively lightweight and portable. The display is fitted with dynamic dimming and hardware-level tweaks which filter out harmful blue light to keep your eyes protected. 

The Magic 6 Lite is durable too and was awarded with a five-star overall drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS, and boasts 360 whole-device protection too. It is also fitted with Honor’s own ultra-bounce, anti-drop display for comprehensive screen protection.

The Magic 6 Lite comes running on Android which means you can find almost all your favourite apps and games from the Google Play Store. With 256GB of memory, you can download to your heart’s content without worrying about running low on storage.

Its mammoth 5300mAh battery capacity promises an impressive two-day battery life, which we found is a claim that holds true. In fact, our reviewer found that they rarely ended the day with “less than 50% left in the tank, even on days with heavy screen-on time due to navigating with Google Maps.”

The device’s rear camera set-up includes an impressive 108MP main lens, accompanied by a supporting 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, and according to our tester is “capable of capturing good results, particularly in daylight.”

We gave the Honor Magic 6 Lite a four-star rating with our review concluding that “the Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely.”

For a capable Android smartphone under £250, the Honor Magic 6 Lite is a truly excellent choice. With a long-lasting battery life, versatile camera and incredible durability, we’d highly recommend jumping on this deal while it’s still available.

You might like…

The Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the iPhone 15

The Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the iPhone 15

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Anker’s ridiculously fast Prime Power Bank is going cheap

Anker’s ridiculously fast Prime Power Bank is going cheap

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Last chance to get over 50% off Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer

Last chance to get over 50% off Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Nick Rayner 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words