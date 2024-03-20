Amazon just outdid itself with this epic Galaxy Z Fold deal

Amazon has well and truly outdone itself with this brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal.

We’ve run a number of deals on Samsung’s premiere foldable over the months, but this one’s special. It’s for the range-topping 1TB model, which receives a huge 37% saving.

We’re talking a price drop from an eye-watering £2,049 to a far more palatable £1,299. That’s still a lot of money, but in a ‘normal flagship phone’ kind of a way.

Save £750 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Amazon is offering a huge discount on the 1TB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as part of its Spring Deal sales event. Amazon

Save 37%

Now £1,299 View Deal

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 last year, we awarded it a very respectable 4 out of 5, calling it “among the most well-polished book-style foldables” on the market.

Particularly praiseworthy are its large, bright, colour-accurate 7.6-inch internal display. It’s also not wanting for performance, courtesy of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Samsung’s trump card is that it was the first manufacturer to go all in on foldables. This means that its software and the accompanying third party app support are better than most if not all of its rivals.

Throw in a solid triple camera set-up – which wasn’t always a given, even at this price – and you have a remarkably well balanced foldable phone.

One of our main criticisms of this foldable phone was the £100/$150 price hike Samsung applied to it following on from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This Amazon deal more than mitigates that price hike, making the Fold 5 an even easier recommendation.