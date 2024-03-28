Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped an unbeatable Ninja air fryer deal

Amazon just dropped a fabulous deal on a brilliant all-in-one Ninja air fryer.

The deal gets you the Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK for just £129. That’s a 35% saving on this compact air fryer’s £199 RRP.

This is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, so you’d better act quick if you want to capitalise on it.

And believe us when we say you’ll want to capitalise on it. We reviewed the Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK around its launch and awarded it 4.5 out of 5.

“The Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK is a good option for anyone wanting a dual-purpose machine,” we concluded. As the name suggests, the twist is that it can serve as a grill as well as an air fryer, so you can cook your chips using the fry mode but grill your meat or vegetables.

Our reviewer got excellent cooking results on all settings, and they also appreciated its compact (just 235 x 356 x 450mm) and stylish design. It’s also incredibly ease to operate, and its grill function doesn’t produce nasty smoke.

Just in case you missed the memo, air fryers are so popular because they cool evenly and quickly using as much as 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. They also occupy way less space than a traditional oven, and use less energy to boot.

Despite its relatively small size, the Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK packs a capacious 5.7-litre cooking compartment, so it’s good for fairly large batches.

All in all, it’s the ideal cooking tool for smaller kitchens – especially at this new budget price.

