Amazon just dropped an outrageous Roku Streambar deal

A few weeks back the Roku Streambar dropped to its lowest price yet, but Amazon’s just brought back the deal for anyone who missed out.

Previously it was Argos that dropped this Roku Streambar bargain but now it’s Amazon’s turn to offer up the saving, letting you get Roku’s all-in-one soundbar for just £59.99.

That’s an outrageously low price for something that’s as versatile as the Roku Streambar, which not only includes all of the trappings that makes Roku’s other products so great for home streaming, but it also brings the added benefit of being a soundbar that can easily trump the built-in speakers from your TV.

If you’ve yet to use a Roku streaming stick then this is a great place to start – the company’s UI is not only really simple to use but it also lets you dive into all of the major streaming platforms in one place such as Disney Plus, Netflix and Apple TV Plus.

Over half price off the Roku Streambar The Roku Streambar is a great all-in-one entertainment unit and it’s never been easier to recommend whilst it’s available with such a huge discount. Amazon

Was £129.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

The Streambar is also capable of streaming content in 4K HDR, so you can rest assured that you’ll be getting access to the best image quality possible when diving into your favourite films and shows.

You don’t even have to waste any time sifting through menus either as the voice remote included with the Streambar can take you straight to what you want, simply by asking. If you have an existing smart home set-up then you can also control the device with Alexa or the Google Assistant.

At this incredibly low price, you might be wondering how the sound quality holds up, and despite its small stature, the Roku Streambar can pump out some impressively low audio.

In his four-star review for the Streambar, TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney wrote: “With two dedicated centre channels for voices, the soundbar has a good grasp over dialogue. Speech is lifted so it sounds like it’s coming from the mouths of those speaking, though dialogue is prioritised to such an extent that other aspects of a soundtrack recede into the background even with Speech Clarity set to off. Bass performance is punchy rather than deep or weighty, but an improvement over a TV.”

At its original price, the Roku Streambar was already a great entry-level soundbar to recommend but while it’s available for more than half that price, it’s a complete no-brainer, and perfect for anyone looking to also add some streaming smarts to their TV.