Amazon just dropped a Prime Day-level bargain on the Echo Show 8

If the week’s been a tough one and you’re in need of some retail therapy then this oustanding Echo Show 8 deal from Amazon is just the ticket.

In what feels like it should be an offer reserved for Amazon’s big Prime Day sale, the latest third generation Echo Show 8 has just plummeted to its lowest price yet of only £104.99. For context, you’d be expected to fork out a whopping £149.99 on any regular day of the week.

There are plenty of devices within the Echo Show range but if you want one that offers tons in terms of features, sound quality and usability, then the Echo Show 8 is easily the one to go for.

The Echo Show 5, while great as a bed-side alarm clock, is a little underpowered for most other tasks while the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 cost a fair bit more than what’s on offer here. No matter how you look at it, the Echo Show 8 is the perfect middle ground.

As previously mentioned, this is the cheapest price of the new Echo Show 8 by quite a wide margin. According to the price history tracker Keepa, the previous low was £119.99 back in November. The fact that you can now buy it for a price that’s cheaper than the going rate over Black Friday just shows how impressive the offer actually is.

It’s also worth mentioning that the new Echo Show 8 has only been on the market since last November, so it’s a little surprising to see such a drastic reduction only a few months after launch, but it does mean that we don’t anticipate the deal being around for too long.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) worth buying?

A pretty substantial upgrade Pros Faster processor

Improved audio

Smart personalisation via Adaptive Content

Zigbee, Thread and Matter support Cons Same resolution as previous version

Some options fiddly to access

The Echo Show 8 has long been known for its ideal coupling of a large and bright display with a robust soundstage that’s perfect for playing music in the kitchen, hearing weather updates from afar or even taking a call. Those are solid foundations but the third gen Echo Show 8 takes things a step further.

Admittedly, there’s no change to the resolution of the display but almost every other facet has been given a slick upgrade. For starters, the audio is now much improved thanks to the new dual 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers and passive bass radiator, all of which amounts to the type of sound quality that allows the Echo Show 8 to compete against similar options out there. This isn’t just a smart device with great audio anymore – it’s a phenomenal speaker with tons of smart features to boot.

Speaking of smart features, you have far more tools to play with thanks to bolstered support for platforms like Zigbee and Matter, which are essential for any smart home enthusiasts who want their devices to work seamlessly with one another.

The new chipset also brings along a 40% boost in processing power which makes zipping through the Echo Show 8’s menus a breeze, and jumping between apps has never felt faster. Here’s a device that sees Amazon finally deliver on its vision of a true all-in-one home hub that gives you everything you need at your fingertips, or at the sound of your voice.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review

Looking for a different deal?

