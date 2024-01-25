Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped a juicy Ninja Air Fryer deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has massively slashed the price on arguably the biggest and best Ninja Air Fryer in its range, resulting in a phenomenal deal.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX is selling for £199.99 right now, which is quite a deal. That’s a 26% saving on the £269.99 RRP.

This is for a massive 9.5 litre air fryer (for up to eight portions) with two separate cooking drawers, which can by synced up to cook two completely different meal elements for exactly the same time.

Save 26% on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX

Save 26% on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX

Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX at a tasty 26% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 26%
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

It also offers six cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate, meaning you can cook more or less anything with this one kitchen tool.

It’ll save up to 65% on your energy bill, and you’ll use up to 75% less fat in the process, whilst cooking up to 75% quicker than a conventional fan oven.

This package also includes a set of silicon tongs for getting food in and out of those non-stick dishwasher-safe 4.75 litre drawers.

We’ve reviewed the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, and we found it to be “the perfect air fryer for large families”. We scored it an impeccable 5 out of 5, praising it for its capaciousness, its superb cooking ability, and its clever dual controls.

Indeed, just about the only criticism we had of it was that it was so big for an air fryer. Provided you can find a place to house this 32.5 x 41.5 x 27cm beast, though, it’s a total winner.

You might like…

The S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone 15

The S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone 15

Jon Mundy 46 mins ago
Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Roam SL

Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Roam SL

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

Jessica Gorringe 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words