Amazon just dropped a juicy Ninja Air Fryer deal

Amazon has massively slashed the price on arguably the biggest and best Ninja Air Fryer in its range, resulting in a phenomenal deal.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX is selling for £199.99 right now, which is quite a deal. That’s a 26% saving on the £269.99 RRP.

This is for a massive 9.5 litre air fryer (for up to eight portions) with two separate cooking drawers, which can by synced up to cook two completely different meal elements for exactly the same time.

It also offers six cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate, meaning you can cook more or less anything with this one kitchen tool.

It’ll save up to 65% on your energy bill, and you’ll use up to 75% less fat in the process, whilst cooking up to 75% quicker than a conventional fan oven.

This package also includes a set of silicon tongs for getting food in and out of those non-stick dishwasher-safe 4.75 litre drawers.

We’ve reviewed the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, and we found it to be “the perfect air fryer for large families”. We scored it an impeccable 5 out of 5, praising it for its capaciousness, its superb cooking ability, and its clever dual controls.

Indeed, just about the only criticism we had of it was that it was so big for an air fryer. Provided you can find a place to house this 32.5 x 41.5 x 27cm beast, though, it’s a total winner.