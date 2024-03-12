Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped a GoPro bargain for content creators

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has just dropped a total GoPro bargain for anyone looking to get into active content creation.

The deal gets you the brilliant GoPro Hero 11 Black for just £298. That’s a 25% saving on the £399.99 launch price, and is £52 less than the current RRP over on the GoPro website.

Indeed, GoPro itself is offering a similar deal on the Hero 11 Black right now, but Amazon’s just pips it.

Save £52 on the GoPro Hero 11 Black

Save £52 on the GoPro Hero 11 Black

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is on offer at Amazon with a £52 saving on the current RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £52
  • Now £298
View Deal

As that little snippet information suggests, the GoPro Hero 11 Black still sits at the heart of GoPro’s range. It might not be the very latest and greats product in the line-up, but it remains an excellent waterproof action camera.

We gave the GoPro Hero 11 Black a glowing 4.5-star review, concluding that it “marries impressive video quality with excellent features, best-in-class stabilisation, and a new 8:7 sensor to make it an excellent creator tool.”

For a compact action camera, it’s capable of excellent dynamic range, while GoPro’s accessory range is unmatched.

If you’re a content creator who wants the ability to crop footage and photos with minimum quality loss, this is the action camera for you. What’s more, with 360-degree horizon levelling at up to 4K resolution, this is one of the smoothest action cams around.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black was very much our action camera choice at the time, and it remains our top pick for those on a slightly more constrained budget – especially as part of this bargain deal.

You might like…

Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
PlayStation Portal stock checker: Sony has UK stock available now

PlayStation Portal stock checker: Sony has UK stock available now

Ryan Jones 15 hours ago
This S23 Ultra deal destroys the Galaxy S24 range

This S23 Ultra deal destroys the Galaxy S24 range

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition is now an essential buy for Xbox gamers

Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition is now an essential buy for Xbox gamers

Thomas Deehan 21 hours ago
Cooking enthusiasts need to check out this Kenwood KMix bargain

Cooking enthusiasts need to check out this Kenwood KMix bargain

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 just got its first big price cut since launch

The Galaxy S24 just got its first big price cut since launch

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words