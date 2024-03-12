Amazon just dropped a GoPro bargain for content creators

Amazon has just dropped a total GoPro bargain for anyone looking to get into active content creation.

The deal gets you the brilliant GoPro Hero 11 Black for just £298. That’s a 25% saving on the £399.99 launch price, and is £52 less than the current RRP over on the GoPro website.

Indeed, GoPro itself is offering a similar deal on the Hero 11 Black right now, but Amazon’s just pips it.

As that little snippet information suggests, the GoPro Hero 11 Black still sits at the heart of GoPro’s range. It might not be the very latest and greats product in the line-up, but it remains an excellent waterproof action camera.

We gave the GoPro Hero 11 Black a glowing 4.5-star review, concluding that it “marries impressive video quality with excellent features, best-in-class stabilisation, and a new 8:7 sensor to make it an excellent creator tool.”

For a compact action camera, it’s capable of excellent dynamic range, while GoPro’s accessory range is unmatched.

If you’re a content creator who wants the ability to crop footage and photos with minimum quality loss, this is the action camera for you. What’s more, with 360-degree horizon levelling at up to 4K resolution, this is one of the smoothest action cams around.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black was very much our action camera choice at the time, and it remains our top pick for those on a slightly more constrained budget – especially as part of this bargain deal.