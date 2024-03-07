Amazon is running a stonker of a deal on the Galaxy A23

Amazon is currently running an excellent deal on the Galaxy A23, making this already affordable phone into an outright cheap one.

It gets you the Galaxy A23 for just £169, which is a 42% saving on the phone’s £289 launch price.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is on offer at a 42% discount over on Amazon.

Save 42%

Now £169 View Deal

True, the Galaxy A23 is no longer the newest phone in its budget line – that would be the Galaxy A25. But cutting edge specs have never been the selling point for Samsung’s affordable A-series.

What you’re getting here is a solid budget phone with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 680 processor, 64GB of internal storage, and quad camera system.

The latter is led by a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. That latter spec is far from a given at this end of the market, and makes all the difference with low light shots and video recording.

There’s a large 5,000mAh battery, and support for 25W wired charging.

Another appealing element of this deal is the extended three-year warranty that comes with it. That’s what you call peace of mind, especially when you combine it with Samsung’s promise of four years worth of security updates and three full OS upgrades.

The latter means it’ll be getting Android 15 at some point. It might not be the freshest budget phone on the market, then, but the Samsung Galaxy A23 is nice and future proof.

We’ve listed the White model here in the deal, but you can click on the Black model and claim it for the same price.