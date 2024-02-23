Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Good foldables ain’t cheap and cheap foldables ain’t good. So we’re chuffed to see the exception that proves there rule – this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Amazon is selling it for less than half of the original asking price. You can nab the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just £459. That’s £600 off what Samsung asked for it back in 2022.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget phone

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable might be getting a little long in the tooth, but it’s the perfect time to get a great deal on this stellar foldable – now just £459 at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save £600
  • Now £459
View Deal

Of course, the caveat is this is no longer the newest version of the phone, following the launch of the Z Flip 5 last summer.

However, you’re still getting a flippable phone with a gorgeous design, great screen and, at the time, flagship specs and cameras.

This version, in graphite, has 256GB of storage and is unlocked for use on all UK mobile carriers. There’s also a 3,700mAh battery life, powering the 1.9-inch cover screen and the inner 6.7-inch display.

At the time we called it the best small phone around, praising the handy dual screen options, clever camera tricks and good battery life.

Its struggles to compete with the Z Flip 5, which has a larger 3.4-inch cover screen, a no-gap hinge and improvements all over the park, but you won’t find anywhere near as good a price on that as you will on this.

Our review said you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 if you want a small phone that stands out, packing plenty of power and versatility.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still a capable foldable a year after release, but with the newer Z Flip 5 offering better performance and a new large 3.4-inch cover display for the same price, the Flip 4 doesn’t feel as complete as it once did.” 

