Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has an iPad bargain that will arrive before Christmas

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a budget iPad this Christmas we’ve found a cracking deal that is hard to resist.

Amazon is offering the 2019 10.2-inch iPad for a mere £174, a great price for an excellent tablet that’ll run the latest iPadOS software.

This is a ‘Renewed’ device, Amazon’s way of saying refurbished, so while you’re not getting a brand new device you are saving a hefty amount of cash over buying it new. In terms of condition, this is classed as ‘Excellent’ which is described as “It shows no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30 cm.”

It comes with a 1 year Renewed guarantee too and the model on offer here is the 32GB storage version in the Space Grey colour.

Amazon has an iPad bargain that will arrive before Christmas

Amazon has an iPad bargain that will arrive before Christmas

Amazon is currently offering the 2019 10.2-inch iPad for a mere £174, a great price for what remains an excellent tablet device that’ll run the latest iPadOS software.

  • Amazon
  • £174
View Deal

While it isn’t the latest iPad, there are still plenty of great features here and it’s a smart choice either as a first tablet, or a update to an older model. Some of the standout specs here include a very sharp 10.2-inch display that looks really good, a Touch ID sensor for biometric unlocking and a very capable A10 Fusion chipset.

We rated this iPad very highly upon release, scoring it 4.5/5. We were impressed by the screen, excellent software with numerous supported apps and the wide choice of great accessories.

Our Verdict read, “There’s no denying this is a great, even fantastic, tablet that’s easy to recommend. If you want to upgrade an older iPad to a slicker device that offers integration with the Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil and has a larger display, you’ll feel right at home with the iPad 7.”

If you’re on the hunt for some fantastic tech gifts this festive season, check out our Trusted Reviews Gift Guide which is packed with fantastic products we can thoroughly recommend.

You might like…

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a Christmas bargain at this price

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a Christmas bargain at this price

Thomas Deehan 16 mins ago
This phenomenal Switch Lite bundle includes 2 free games

This phenomenal Switch Lite bundle includes 2 free games

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The Honor 70 just hit a bargain budget price

The Honor 70 just hit a bargain budget price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Amazon’s dropped a slick PS5 deal for Star Wars fans

Amazon’s dropped a slick PS5 deal for Star Wars fans

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Mario and Rabbids 2 is now at a stocking filler price

Mario and Rabbids 2 is now at a stocking filler price

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Very’s dropped an unmissable PS5 deal in time for Christmas

Very’s dropped an unmissable PS5 deal in time for Christmas

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words