Amazon has an iPad bargain that will arrive before Christmas

If you’re on the hunt for a budget iPad this Christmas we’ve found a cracking deal that is hard to resist.

Amazon is offering the 2019 10.2-inch iPad for a mere £174, a great price for an excellent tablet that’ll run the latest iPadOS software.

This is a ‘Renewed’ device, Amazon’s way of saying refurbished, so while you’re not getting a brand new device you are saving a hefty amount of cash over buying it new. In terms of condition, this is classed as ‘Excellent’ which is described as “It shows no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30 cm.”

It comes with a 1 year Renewed guarantee too and the model on offer here is the 32GB storage version in the Space Grey colour.

While it isn’t the latest iPad, there are still plenty of great features here and it’s a smart choice either as a first tablet, or a update to an older model. Some of the standout specs here include a very sharp 10.2-inch display that looks really good, a Touch ID sensor for biometric unlocking and a very capable A10 Fusion chipset.

We rated this iPad very highly upon release, scoring it 4.5/5. We were impressed by the screen, excellent software with numerous supported apps and the wide choice of great accessories.

Our Verdict read, “There’s no denying this is a great, even fantastic, tablet that’s easy to recommend. If you want to upgrade an older iPad to a slicker device that offers integration with the Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil and has a larger display, you’ll feel right at home with the iPad 7.”

